TAKKT AG: Solid Year Start in Line with Expectations

TAKKT's first quarter sales decreased by 10.3% year-over-year to EUR 225.7 million, with currency effects from the weaker US dollar accounting for over one-third of the decline.

Organic sales declined by 6.7%, remaining stable compared to the previous year, with slight stabilization after adjusting for the discontinuation of the FS bid contract business.

The adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 2.4% from 4.9%, impacted by lower sales and gross profit margins, with EBITDA amounting to EUR 4.4 million.

The gross profit margin was 39.5%, slightly below the previous 39.8%, with I&P and OF&D divisions maintaining or improving margins, while the FS division experienced a decline.

Free cash flow was negative at EUR -9.8 million, worsening from EUR -5.0 million in the previous year, amid challenging market conditions.

TAKKT plans to accelerate its "TAKKT Forward" strategy by reviewing less profitable activities, increasing sales efforts, and implementing cost reduction measures to improve profitability and cash flow over the year.

The next important date, Quarterly Report 1/2026, at TAKKT is on 30.04.2026.

The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 2,7475EUR and was down -0,27 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,7450EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,09 % since publication.





