Evotec Secures Grants to Accelerate Tuberculosis Drug Development
Evotec secures fresh Gates Foundation backing to accelerate next‑generation TB drugs, boosting AI-driven discovery and advanced testing for more effective, resistant-proof treatments.
Foto: pressfoto - freepik
- Evotec has received two new grants from the Gates Foundation to support TB drug discovery and development
- The grants aim to expand the pipeline of novel TB drug candidates and advance promising combinations toward clinical trials
- The funding continues Evotec’s commitment, totaling over $9.9 million from previous grants, to improve TB treatments, especially for drug-resistant cases
- The first grant focuses on discovering new small molecules using AI-enabled platforms to develop more effective TB therapies
- The second grant supports nonclinical testing of next-generation TB drug combinations, including Long Acting Injectables, to optimize development and reduce risks
- Evotec’s efforts are part of its broader involvement in global collaborations to accelerate TB drug discovery and address the global health burden of TB
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Evotec is on 06.05.2026.
The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 5,0450EUR and was up +0,39 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,0300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,30 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.593,10PKT (+0,15 %).
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