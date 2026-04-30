Evotec Secures Grants to Accelerate Tuberculosis Drug Development

Evotec has received two new grants from the Gates Foundation to support TB drug discovery and development

The grants aim to expand the pipeline of novel TB drug candidates and advance promising combinations toward clinical trials

The funding continues Evotec’s commitment, totaling over $9.9 million from previous grants, to improve TB treatments, especially for drug-resistant cases

The first grant focuses on discovering new small molecules using AI-enabled platforms to develop more effective TB therapies

The second grant supports nonclinical testing of next-generation TB drug combinations, including Long Acting Injectables, to optimize development and reduce risks

Evotec’s efforts are part of its broader involvement in global collaborations to accelerate TB drug discovery and address the global health burden of TB

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Evotec is on 06.05.2026.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 5,0450EUR and was up +0,39 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,0300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,30 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.593,10PKT (+0,15 %).





