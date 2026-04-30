Drägerwerk Excels in Q1 2026: Leading the Medical Tech Sector

Dräger's order intake in Q1 2026 exceeded the previous year's high, reaching around EUR 865 million, a 3% increase

Net sales grew by approximately EUR 26 million to EUR 756 million, with both divisions and nearly all regions showing growth

EBIT significantly increased to around EUR 18 million, with an EBIT margin of 2.4%, up from 0.1% in the previous year

The medical division's order intake rose by 5.2% to EUR 479.9 million, and its net sales increased by 5.4% to EUR 417.7 million

The safety division's order intake grew slightly by 1.2% to EUR 384.8 million, while net sales increased by 8.8% to EUR 338.2 million

For 2026, Dräger forecasts a net sales increase of 1.0 to 5.0% and an EBIT margin of 5.0 to 7.5%

The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 88,60EUR and was down -0,23 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 88,55EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.593,10PKT (+0,15 %).





