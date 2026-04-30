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    Drägerwerk Excels in Q1 2026: Leading the Medical Tech Sector

    Dräger starts 2026 with solid momentum: rising orders, higher sales across nearly all regions, and a sharp EBIT improvement set the tone for its full-year outlook.

    Drägerwerk Excels in Q1 2026: Leading the Medical Tech Sector
    Foto: Drägerwerk AG
    • Dräger's order intake in Q1 2026 exceeded the previous year's high, reaching around EUR 865 million, a 3% increase
    • Net sales grew by approximately EUR 26 million to EUR 756 million, with both divisions and nearly all regions showing growth
    • EBIT significantly increased to around EUR 18 million, with an EBIT margin of 2.4%, up from 0.1% in the previous year
    • The medical division's order intake rose by 5.2% to EUR 479.9 million, and its net sales increased by 5.4% to EUR 417.7 million
    • The safety division's order intake grew slightly by 1.2% to EUR 384.8 million, while net sales increased by 8.8% to EUR 338.2 million
    • For 2026, Dräger forecasts a net sales increase of 1.0 to 5.0% and an EBIT margin of 5.0 to 7.5%

    The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 88,60EUR and was down -0,23 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 88,55EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.593,10PKT (+0,15 %).


    Draegerwerk

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    -1,77 %
    +1,60 %
    +44,39 %
    +75,49 %
    +16,84 %
    +53,15 %
    +2.226,68 %
    ISIN:DE0005550636WKN:555063
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    Drägerwerk Excels in Q1 2026: Leading the Medical Tech Sector Dräger starts 2026 with solid momentum: rising orders, higher sales across nearly all regions, and a sharp EBIT improvement set the tone for its full-year outlook.
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