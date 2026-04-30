SURTECO GROUP Starts 2026 Strong: €208.4M Q1 Sales & €26.7M EBITDA
SURTECO GROUP SE opened 2026 with renewed strength: rising margins, a return to profit, and solid guidance despite a challenging economic backdrop.
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- SURTECO GROUP SE had a strong start to 2026 with €208.4 million in sales and €26.7 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q1
- The EBITDA margin increased from 12.0% to 12.8%, and reported EBITDA rose by 20% to €23.5 million
- The company returned to profitability with a net profit of €1.3 million in Q1 2026, after a loss of €5.1 million in Q1 2025
- For 2026, SURTECO expects revenue between €780 million and €830 million, and adjusted EBITDA between €70 million and €90 million
- Despite slight revenue decline due to economic challenges, profitability improved, indicating effective measures and stability
- The company’s 2025 annual report and further information are available online at www.surteco.com
The next important date, SURTECO GROUP SE publishes the report for the first quarter of 2026., at SURTECO GROUP is on 30.04.2026.
The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 10,175EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,125EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,49 % since publication.
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