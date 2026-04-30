SURTECO GROUP Starts 2026 Strong: €208.4M Q1 Sales & €26.7M EBITDA

SURTECO GROUP SE had a strong start to 2026 with €208.4 million in sales and €26.7 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q1

The EBITDA margin increased from 12.0% to 12.8%, and reported EBITDA rose by 20% to €23.5 million

The company returned to profitability with a net profit of €1.3 million in Q1 2026, after a loss of €5.1 million in Q1 2025

For 2026, SURTECO expects revenue between €780 million and €830 million, and adjusted EBITDA between €70 million and €90 million

Despite slight revenue decline due to economic challenges, profitability improved, indicating effective measures and stability

The company’s 2025 annual report and further information are available online at www.surteco.com

The next important date, SURTECO GROUP SE publishes the report for the first quarter of 2026., at SURTECO GROUP is on 30.04.2026.

The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 10,175EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,125EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,49 % since publication.





