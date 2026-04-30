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    Delivery Hero Accelerates Q1 GMV Growth with App Strategy & Quick Commerce

    Delivery Hero kicks off 2026 with solid momentum: rising GMV, surging Quick Commerce, and a confident outlook backed by strong liquidity and growing multi-vertical engagement.

    Delivery Hero Accelerates Q1 GMV Growth with App Strategy & Quick Commerce
    Foto: Paul Zinken - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
    • Delivery Hero's Q1 2026 GMV increased by 8.8% YoY to €12.5 billion, driven by Everyday App strategy and Quick Commerce momentum.
    • Total segment revenue grew by 17.8% YoY to €3.7 billion, supported by expanding Quick Commerce, subscription, and AdTech offerings.
    • Quick Commerce GMV grew 30% YoY, now representing 18% of Group GMV, with strong growth in regions like MENA and Americas.
    • The company confirmed its FY 2026 outlook: 8-10% GMV growth, 14-16% revenue growth, and an adjusted EBITDA of €910-960 million.
    • Delivery Hero's transition into an Everyday App is increasing multi-vertical customer engagement, with 55% of customers using multiple categories.
    • The company maintains a robust liquidity position with a €2.7 billion cash balance and expected proceeds of $600 million from the disposal of its Taiwan business.

    The next important date, Q1 2026 Trading Update / Quarterly Report, at Delivery Hero is on 30.04.2026.

    The price of Delivery Hero at the time of the news was 19,275EUR and was up +1,50 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,388EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,58 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.914,51PKT (-0,57 %).


    Delivery Hero

    +1,62 %
    -3,14 %
    +14,03 %
    -23,62 %
    -27,31 %
    -47,75 %
    -86,07 %
    -32,06 %
    ISIN:DE000A2E4K43WKN:A2E4K4
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    Delivery Hero Accelerates Q1 GMV Growth with App Strategy & Quick Commerce Delivery Hero kicks off 2026 with solid momentum: rising GMV, surging Quick Commerce, and a confident outlook backed by strong liquidity and growing multi-vertical engagement.
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