Fielmann Reports Record FY2025 Results, Eyes 5-7% Growth in 2026

Fielmann Group achieved record sales and net profit in FY2025, marking the end of their Vision 2025 strategy with the highest figures in company history.

In Q1/2026, sales increased by 2.3% in constant currency despite severe weather conditions, reaching €613 million.

The company grew its market share across all major markets since 2019, with Germany reaching a record 57% market share and Spain poised for market leadership.

For FY2026, Fielmann projects sales between €2.55 billion and €2.60 billion, with an expected EBITDA margin of around 23%, driven by expansion and technological innovations.

Profitability improved in FY2025, with adjusted EBITDA margin at 23.8% and net profit rising 33% to €205 million, surpassing goals.

The company remains confident in its long-term growth prospects, including expansion in Europe and the US, extending medical services, and growing its audiology business.

The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at Fielmann is on 30.04.2026.

The price of Fielmann at the time of the news was 43,00EUR and was down -0,41 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 43,35EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,81 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.593,10PKT (+0,15 %).





