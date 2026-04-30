Newron Pharmaceuticals, Viavi Solutions & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Qualcomm
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Alphabet Registered (C)
|📰
|Arafura Rare earths
|💬
|📰
|LPKF Laser & Electronics
|💬
|📰
|American Critical Minerals
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|107
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|65
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|48
|💬
|📰
|TUI
|40
|💬
|📰
|Gold
|34
|💬
|📰
|Atos
|34
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Viavi Solutions
|+23,11 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|TTM Technologies
|+14,49 %
|📰
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|+12,06 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Ramelius Resources
|-6,67 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Meta Platforms (A)
|-7,01 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Teladoc Health
|-13,55 %
|💬
|📰
Qualcomm
Wochenperformance: +29,35 %
Wochenperformance: +29,35 %
Platz 1
Platz 2
Alphabet Registered (C)
Wochenperformance: +11,15 %
Wochenperformance: +11,15 %
Platz 3
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: +3,68 %
Wochenperformance: +3,68 %
Platz 4
LPKF Laser & Electronics
Wochenperformance: +20,06 %
Wochenperformance: +20,06 %
Platz 5
American Critical Minerals
Wochenperformance: +43,12 %
Wochenperformance: +43,12 %
Platz 6
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -14,76 %
Wochenperformance: -14,76 %
Platz 8
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +10,90 %
Wochenperformance: +10,90 %
Platz 9
TUI
Wochenperformance: -11,57 %
Wochenperformance: -11,57 %
Platz 10
Gold
Wochenperformance: -3,16 %
Wochenperformance: -3,16 %
Platz 11
Atos
Wochenperformance: -9,76 %
Wochenperformance: -9,76 %
Platz 12
Viavi Solutions
Wochenperformance: +26,30 %
Wochenperformance: +26,30 %
Platz 13
TTM Technologies
Wochenperformance: +23,63 %
Wochenperformance: +23,63 %
Platz 14
Platz 15
Ramelius Resources
Wochenperformance: -15,50 %
Wochenperformance: -15,50 %
Platz 16
Meta Platforms (A)
Wochenperformance: -7,22 %
Wochenperformance: -7,22 %
Platz 17
Teladoc Health
Wochenperformance: -11,22 %
Wochenperformance: -11,22 %
Platz 18
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