PUMA Kicks Off 2024 Strong, Eyes 2026 Transition Year Success

PUMA's Q1 2026 sales were €1,863.8 million, down 1.0% currency-adjusted, supported by inventory clearance

Gross profit margin increased by 60 basis points to 47.7%, driven by inventory reserve reversals and lower freight costs

EBIT rose by 19.6% to €51.9 million, despite €-12.6 million in one-time effects, due to higher gross margins and lower operating expenses

Inventories decreased by 8.6% to €1,898 million, mainly from reduced purchasing volumes, with inventories expected to normalize by end of 2026

Free cash flow was €-201.4 million, significantly improved from the previous year, mainly due to better working capital management

PUMA confirmed its FY 2026 outlook, expecting low- to mid-single-digit percentage decline in currency-adjusted sales and an operating result between €-50 million and €-150 million

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at PUMA is on 30.04.2026.

The price of PUMA at the time of the news was 24,860EUR and was up +1,37 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,610EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,01 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.695,73PKT (-0,73 %).





