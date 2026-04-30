elumeo Returns to Profitability, Surpasses 2025 Revenue & Earnings Goals
After a decisive turnaround in 2025, Elumeo SE emerges leaner, back on track to profitability, and poised to harness AI for further margin gains in 2026.
Foto: zhouyilu - stock.adobe.com
- Elumeo SE returned to profitability in 2025 after a successful restructuring, with revenue exceeding the target and achieving the earnings goal
- The company's adjusted EBITDA improved significantly to EUR -0.5 million in 2025, with profitable quarters following the restructuring starting in Q2 2025
- Costs decreased by 11.4% to EUR 23.7 million, and total costs compared to 2023 fell by 20.8%, supporting improved financial performance
- Revenue declined slightly by 9.1% to EUR 39.4 million, but remained above the expected decline range, and gross profit margin stabilized at around 47%
- International revenue from Spain and Italy grew by 143% to EUR 1.0 million, driven by AI-based internationalization initiatives
- The outlook for 2026 anticipates stable or slightly rising gross margins and a focus on expanding profitability through AI-driven efficiency improvements
The price of elumeo at the time of the news was 1,8400EUR and was up +0,55 % compared with the previous day.
3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,9500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,98 % since publication.
+6,56 %
+4,28 %
-9,72 %
-8,02 %
-3,47 %
-26,69 %
-74,34 %
-37,90 %
-93,04 %
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