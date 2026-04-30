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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtselumeo AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu elumeo
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    elumeo Returns to Profitability, Surpasses 2025 Revenue & Earnings Goals

    After a decisive turnaround in 2025, Elumeo SE emerges leaner, back on track to profitability, and poised to harness AI for further margin gains in 2026.

    elumeo Returns to Profitability, Surpasses 2025 Revenue & Earnings Goals
    Foto: zhouyilu - stock.adobe.com
    • Elumeo SE returned to profitability in 2025 after a successful restructuring, with revenue exceeding the target and achieving the earnings goal
    • The company's adjusted EBITDA improved significantly to EUR -0.5 million in 2025, with profitable quarters following the restructuring starting in Q2 2025
    • Costs decreased by 11.4% to EUR 23.7 million, and total costs compared to 2023 fell by 20.8%, supporting improved financial performance
    • Revenue declined slightly by 9.1% to EUR 39.4 million, but remained above the expected decline range, and gross profit margin stabilized at around 47%
    • International revenue from Spain and Italy grew by 143% to EUR 1.0 million, driven by AI-based internationalization initiatives
    • The outlook for 2026 anticipates stable or slightly rising gross margins and a focus on expanding profitability through AI-driven efficiency improvements

    The price of elumeo at the time of the news was 1,8400EUR and was up +0,55 % compared with the previous day.
    3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,9500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,98 % since publication.


    elumeo

    +6,56 %
    +4,28 %
    -9,72 %
    -8,02 %
    -3,47 %
    -26,69 %
    -74,34 %
    -37,90 %
    -93,04 %
    ISIN:DE000A11Q059WKN:A11Q05
    elumeo direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    elumeo Returns to Profitability, Surpasses 2025 Revenue & Earnings Goals After a decisive turnaround in 2025, Elumeo SE emerges leaner, back on track to profitability, and poised to harness AI for further margin gains in 2026.
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