elumeo Returns to Profitability, Surpasses 2025 Revenue & Earnings Goals

Elumeo SE returned to profitability in 2025 after a successful restructuring, with revenue exceeding the target and achieving the earnings goal

The company's adjusted EBITDA improved significantly to EUR -0.5 million in 2025, with profitable quarters following the restructuring starting in Q2 2025

Costs decreased by 11.4% to EUR 23.7 million, and total costs compared to 2023 fell by 20.8%, supporting improved financial performance

Revenue declined slightly by 9.1% to EUR 39.4 million, but remained above the expected decline range, and gross profit margin stabilized at around 47%

International revenue from Spain and Italy grew by 143% to EUR 1.0 million, driven by AI-based internationalization initiatives

The outlook for 2026 anticipates stable or slightly rising gross margins and a focus on expanding profitability through AI-driven efficiency improvements

The price of elumeo at the time of the news was 1,8400EUR and was up +0,55 % compared with the previous day.

3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,9500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,98 % since publication.





