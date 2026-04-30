Global Fashion Group Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results

Global Fashion Group reported a 3.0% decrease in Net Merchandise Value (NMV) year-on-year in Q1 2026, supported by a 5.2% increase in Average Order Value, despite a 7.7% decline in order volumes.

The group's revenue declined by 4.3% year-on-year to €137.9 million, while gross margin slightly increased to 46.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by €5.4 million year-on-year to a loss of €5.3 million, with a significant margin expansion to -3.8%.

Active customers decreased by 4.8% to 7.2 million, but order frequency increased by 1.9%, indicating improved customer loyalty.

GFG maintained a strong liquidity position with €109 million in Pro-Forma Cash and €86 million in Pro-Forma Net Cash at the end of Q1 2026.

The company confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting NMV to decline between 4% and 4% year-on-year and Adjusted EBITDA to be between €15 million and €25 million.

The next important date, Q1 Results 2026, at Global Fashion Group is on 30.04.2026.

The price of Global Fashion Group at the time of the news was 0,5035EUR and was up +1,00 % compared with the previous day.





