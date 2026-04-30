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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLPKF Laser & Electronics AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu LPKF Laser & Electronics
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    LPKF Kicks Off 2026 with Strong Momentum

    LPKF enters 2026 in transition: solid orders and cost cuts offset weak solar sales, while new laser and packaging solutions aim to drive profitable growth by 2028.

    LPKF Kicks Off 2026 with Strong Momentum
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • LPKF started 2026 with a positive order intake and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4
    • Revenue decreased to EUR 17.1 million in Q1 2026 mainly due to weak Solar business
    • The North Star transformation program led to cost reductions and improved EBIT despite revenue decline
    • Progress in Advanced Semicon Packaging and LIDE technology, with ongoing customer discussions and potential orders
    • The company is expanding its product offerings beyond glass structuring, including solutions for glass-based package singulation and laser bonding
    • For 2026, LPKF expects revenue of EUR 105-120 million and an adjusted EBIT margin between -3.0% and 4.5%, with a medium-term goal of achieving double-digit EBIT margin by 2028

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at LPKF Laser & Electronics is on 30.04.2026.


    LPKF Laser & Electronics

    -11,14 %
    +20,06 %
    +199,21 %
    +148,35 %
    +119,44 %
    +91,66 %
    -15,92 %
    +160,56 %
    +45,64 %
    ISIN:DE0006450000WKN:645000
    LPKF Laser & Electronics direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    LPKF Kicks Off 2026 with Strong Momentum LPKF enters 2026 in transition: solid orders and cost cuts offset weak solar sales, while new laser and packaging solutions aim to drive profitable growth by 2028.
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