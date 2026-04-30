clearvise AG Boosts Profitability & Optimizes Portfolio in 2025
In 2025, clearvise AG delivered strong growth in revenue, earnings, and power generation, while navigating grid-related challenges and positioning for further expansion in 2026.
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- clearvise AG increased its revenue by 12.6% to EUR 40.7 million in 2025, including compensation payments for load curtailment and redispatch measures.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 11.5% to EUR 25.6 million, reflecting operational improvements and portfolio optimization.
- Electricity generation increased by 16.5% to 514 GWh, with stable wind power output despite weak wind conditions, and a significant rise in photovoltaic production.
- The company recorded positive growth in production, with total output of 455.7 GWh, despite negative impacts from grid curtailments and redispatch measures.
- Operating cash flow significantly increased to EUR 26.3 million, while the equity ratio decreased to 35% due to impairment losses and portfolio revaluations.
- For 2026, clearvise expects revenue between EUR 44.2 million and EUR 46.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 26.7 million and EUR 28.7 million, based on existing and under-construction projects.
The price of clearvise at the time of the news was 1,1650EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.
+2,16 %
-2,87 %
-14,75 %
-17,71 %
-30,29 %
-49,57 %
+13,51 %
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