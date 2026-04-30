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    clearvise AG Boosts Profitability & Optimizes Portfolio in 2025

    In 2025, clearvise AG delivered strong growth in revenue, earnings, and power generation, while navigating grid-related challenges and positioning for further expansion in 2026.

    clearvise AG Boosts Profitability & Optimizes Portfolio in 2025
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • clearvise AG increased its revenue by 12.6% to EUR 40.7 million in 2025, including compensation payments for load curtailment and redispatch measures.
    • Adjusted EBITDA rose by 11.5% to EUR 25.6 million, reflecting operational improvements and portfolio optimization.
    • Electricity generation increased by 16.5% to 514 GWh, with stable wind power output despite weak wind conditions, and a significant rise in photovoltaic production.
    • The company recorded positive growth in production, with total output of 455.7 GWh, despite negative impacts from grid curtailments and redispatch measures.
    • Operating cash flow significantly increased to EUR 26.3 million, while the equity ratio decreased to 35% due to impairment losses and portfolio revaluations.
    • For 2026, clearvise expects revenue between EUR 44.2 million and EUR 46.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 26.7 million and EUR 28.7 million, based on existing and under-construction projects.

    The price of clearvise at the time of the news was 1,1650EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.


    clearvise

    +2,16 %
    -2,87 %
    -14,75 %
    -17,71 %
    -30,29 %
    -49,57 %
    +13,51 %
    ISIN:DE000A1EWXA4WKN:A1EWXA
    clearvise direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    clearvise AG Boosts Profitability & Optimizes Portfolio in 2025 In 2025, clearvise AG delivered strong growth in revenue, earnings, and power generation, while navigating grid-related challenges and positioning for further expansion in 2026.
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