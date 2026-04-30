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    XTPL Achieves Record Revenues, Secures Funding & Boosts Sales Growth

    XTPL enters 2026 with record revenues, its first industrial rollout in China, fresh funding, and a sharpened strategy to scale high‑value printing solutions worldwide.

    XTPL Achieves Record Revenues, Secures Funding & Boosts Sales Growth
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • XTPL posted record 2025 revenues of PLN 15.6m total (PLN 13.7m from products/services), up 14% and 12% year‑on‑year respectively.
    • In 2025 the company delivered 13 Delta Printing System (DPS) units and 8 Ultra‑Precise Dispensing (UPD) modules and launched its first industrial implementation with a major FPD manufacturer in China (Jan 2025); UPD modules are running on the client’s production line.
    • Post‑balance‑sheet financing strengthened the balance sheet: a public offering in Q1 2026 raised gross PLN 19.5m and an NCBR grant provided ~PLN 10.1m, securing the company’s near‑term runway.
    • 2025 EBITDA was PLN -16.3m (impacted by sales scaling); cash at 31 Dec 2025 was PLN 6.6m (excluding the Q1 2026 share proceeds); management had identified a PLN 15–20m capital gap for H1 2026 before the financing.
    • XTPL is commercializing four lines (UPD modules, DPS prototyping devices, High Performance Materials nanoinks, and the ODRA systems). ODRA—targeted at HMLV production—has higher unit pricing (over twice DPS), with a first Silicon Valley client order ~USD 0.4–0.5m for delivery in Q4 2026.
    • Strategy updated for 2026–2028: the PLN 100m revenue target was moved to 2028; near‑term priorities are scaling sales, achieving further industrial implementations (semiconductors, displays, defense interest) and advancing ODRA commercialization.

    The price of XTPL at the time of the news was 14,540EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,560EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,14 % since publication.


    XTPL

    -0,07 %
    -5,96 %
    -8,91 %
    -16,46 %
    -40,81 %
    ISIN:PLXTPL000018WKN:A2DYT9
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    XTPL Achieves Record Revenues, Secures Funding & Boosts Sales Growth XTPL enters 2026 with record revenues, its first industrial rollout in China, fresh funding, and a sharpened strategy to scale high‑value printing solutions worldwide.
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