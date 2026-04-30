O'Key Group Reports 2025 Audited Financial Results: Key Highlights
In FY2025, the Group delivered robust growth, boosted profitability, and advanced its strategic shift toward the expanding DA! discount format in Russia.
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- Group revenue for FY2025 rose 10.3% YoY to RUB 80.0 bn, driven by 7.9% like‑for‑like (LFL) net retail revenue growth and a 3.4% increase in DA! selling space.
- EBITDA increased 12.5% YoY to RUB 7.9 bn, with the EBITDA margin improving 0.2 pps to 9.9% due to operating expense optimisation and a higher share of mature DA! stores.
- Net profit from continuing operations grew 29.4% YoY to RUB 2.0 bn; Group net profit for FY2025 amounted to RUB 14.3 bn (including discontinued operations).
- The Group completed the sale of the O’KEY hypermarket business in November 2025; the DA! discounters segment remains in the Group and will focus on further growth in the Russian domestic market.
- Corporate restructuring: an EGM in March 2025 approved redomicile from Luxembourg to Kaliningrad Region (Russia), and an April 2026 EGM approved delisting of GDRs from AIX, with the GDR program expected to continue trading on the Moscow Exchange.
- Expansion: the Group opened a net 8 DA! stores in 2025, ending the year with 232 discounters and total DA! selling space of 156,352 sq.m (a 3.4% increase).
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