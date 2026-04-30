SANHA Excels in Q1 2026: Continued Business Success
In Q1 2026, we delivered solid top-line growth and resilient profitability, despite cost pressures and a volatile market environment.
- Revenues increased by 10.5% to EUR 35.2 million in Q1 2026
- Gross profit margin slightly declined to 59.8% due to rising raw material prices
- EBITDA reached nearly EUR 6.0 million with a margin of 17.0%, up from the previous year
- Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 4.3 million, with a margin of 12.2%, slightly below the previous year
- Market environment remains uncertain due to geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions, but order pipeline is well-filled
- Full-year 2026 forecast anticipates slight revenue growth, stable EBITDA, and constant EBIT despite increased depreciation and amortization
0,00 %
+0,14 %
+0,14 %
-2,47 %
-0,85 %
+7,34 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.