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    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsSanha GmbH Unternehmensanleihe 8,75 % bis 12/29 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu Sanha GmbH Unternehmensanleihe 8,75 % bis 12/29
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    SANHA Excels in Q1 2026: Continued Business Success

    In Q1 2026, we delivered solid top-line growth and resilient profitability, despite cost pressures and a volatile market environment.

    SANHA Excels in Q1 2026: Continued Business Success
    • Revenues increased by 10.5% to EUR 35.2 million in Q1 2026
    • Gross profit margin slightly declined to 59.8% due to rising raw material prices
    • EBITDA reached nearly EUR 6.0 million with a margin of 17.0%, up from the previous year
    • Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 4.3 million, with a margin of 12.2%, slightly below the previous year
    • Market environment remains uncertain due to geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions, but order pipeline is well-filled
    • Full-year 2026 forecast anticipates slight revenue growth, stable EBITDA, and constant EBIT despite increased depreciation and amortization


    Sanha GmbH Unternehmensanleihe 8,75 % bis 12/29

    0,00 %
    +0,14 %
    +0,14 %
    -2,47 %
    -0,85 %
    +7,34 %
    ISIN:DE000A383VY6WKN:A383VY
    Sanha GmbH Unternehmensanleihe 8,75 % bis 12/29 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    SANHA Excels in Q1 2026: Continued Business Success In Q1 2026, we delivered solid top-line growth and resilient profitability, despite cost pressures and a volatile market environment.
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