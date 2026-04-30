Hörmann Industries Publishes 2025 Financials & Hörmann Finance 7% Bond Update
In 2025, HÖRMANN Industries delivered robust growth, stronger earnings and a profitable turnaround in key divisions, while setting ambitious targets for 2026.
Foto: Maciej Bledowski - stock.adobe.com
- HÖRMANN Industries' sales increased to EUR 697.4 million in 2025, with a significant EBIT of EUR 30.4 million, surpassing the previous year
- The company's profitability was driven by efficiency improvements, portfolio optimization, and product price adjustments
- Despite market challenges, the Automotive division turned profitable for the first time since 2020, with EBIT of EUR 5 million and sales of EUR 326.1 million
- The Communication division showed strong growth, with sales of EUR 263.3 million and EBIT of EUR 35.3 million, contributing most to overall earnings
- The Intralogistics division faced difficulties, with sales of EUR 73.8 million and a loss of EUR 5.9 million, but the company plans to focus on future-oriented segments and international expansion
- For 2026, HÖRMANN forecasts sales between EUR 700 million and EUR 760 million, with stable EBIT at the level of 2025, and expects order intake of EUR 750-800 million
The price of Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 at the time of the news was 105,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
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