Hörmann Industries Publishes 2025 Financials & Hörmann Finance 7% Bond Update

HÖRMANN Industries' sales increased to EUR 697.4 million in 2025, with a significant EBIT of EUR 30.4 million, surpassing the previous year

The company's profitability was driven by efficiency improvements, portfolio optimization, and product price adjustments

Despite market challenges, the Automotive division turned profitable for the first time since 2020, with EBIT of EUR 5 million and sales of EUR 326.1 million

The Communication division showed strong growth, with sales of EUR 263.3 million and EBIT of EUR 35.3 million, contributing most to overall earnings

The Intralogistics division faced difficulties, with sales of EUR 73.8 million and a loss of EUR 5.9 million, but the company plans to focus on future-oriented segments and international expansion

For 2026, HÖRMANN forecasts sales between EUR 700 million and EUR 760 million, with stable EBIT at the level of 2025, and expects order intake of EUR 750-800 million

The price of Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 at the time of the news was 105,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





