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    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsHörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28
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    Hörmann Industries Publishes 2025 Financials & Hörmann Finance 7% Bond Update

    In 2025, HÖRMANN Industries delivered robust growth, stronger earnings and a profitable turnaround in key divisions, while setting ambitious targets for 2026.

    Hörmann Industries Publishes 2025 Financials & Hörmann Finance 7% Bond Update
    Foto: Maciej Bledowski - stock.adobe.com
    • HÖRMANN Industries' sales increased to EUR 697.4 million in 2025, with a significant EBIT of EUR 30.4 million, surpassing the previous year
    • The company's profitability was driven by efficiency improvements, portfolio optimization, and product price adjustments
    • Despite market challenges, the Automotive division turned profitable for the first time since 2020, with EBIT of EUR 5 million and sales of EUR 326.1 million
    • The Communication division showed strong growth, with sales of EUR 263.3 million and EBIT of EUR 35.3 million, contributing most to overall earnings
    • The Intralogistics division faced difficulties, with sales of EUR 73.8 million and a loss of EUR 5.9 million, but the company plans to focus on future-oriented segments and international expansion
    • For 2026, HÖRMANN forecasts sales between EUR 700 million and EUR 760 million, with stable EBIT at the level of 2025, and expects order intake of EUR 750-800 million

    The price of Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 at the time of the news was 105,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28

    0,00 %
    0,00 %
    +0,43 %
    -1,08 %
    +0,86 %
    +4,24 %
    ISIN:NO0012938325WKN:A351U9
    Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    Hörmann Industries Publishes 2025 Financials & Hörmann Finance 7% Bond Update In 2025, HÖRMANN Industries delivered robust growth, stronger earnings and a profitable turnaround in key divisions, while setting ambitious targets for 2026.
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