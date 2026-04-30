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    Deufol Leads with Strategic Growth & Resilience in Tough Times

    In a challenging European market, Deufol edged revenues higher, advanced its shift to end‑to‑end supply‑chain solutions, and laid the groundwork for stronger, more efficient growth.

    Deufol Leads with Strategic Growth & Resilience in Tough Times
    Foto: Tang Yi - picture alliance / Xinhua News Agency
    • 2025 financials: revenue rose slightly to €311 million (from €309m) while EBIT was €12.5 million (down from €13.0m).
    • Market context: a weak European industrial/export environment and geopolitical tensions, yet Deufol stabilised turnover and maintained its market position.
    • Strategic shift: continuing transformation from a packaging provider to an integrated end‑to‑end supply‑chain partner focused on standardisation, digitalisation and reducing complexity.
    • Demand and recognition: growing momentum in integrated solution contracts and external validation, e.g. a 2025 Supplier Award from TRUMPF for process quality, transparency and efficiency gains.
    • 2026 priorities and outlook: focus on capacity utilisation, efficiency and earnings quality; guidance of approx. €315–330 million revenue and €10–14 million EBIT, with positive effects expected from H2 2026 and stronger in 2027.
    • Sustainability and capital allocation: sustainability further embedded (EcoVadis extended group‑wide, first voluntary sustainability report) and management proposes to carry forward €13.2 million retained earnings with no dividend.






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    Deufol Leads with Strategic Growth & Resilience in Tough Times In a challenging European market, Deufol edged revenues higher, advanced its shift to end‑to‑end supply‑chain solutions, and laid the groundwork for stronger, more efficient growth.
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