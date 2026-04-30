STO Group Achieves 2025 Forecasts Despite Challenging Conditions
Despite economic headwinds, Sto Group met its 2025 targets, strengthened its finances, and looks to 2026 with cautious growth expectations and stable leadership.
Foto: Patrick Seeger - dpa
- The Sto Group achieved all forecast figures for 2025 despite challenging market conditions
- Consolidated turnover decreased slightly by 1.3% to EUR 1.591 billion, with a slight growth of 0.5% when adjusted for currency effects
- EBIT increased by 9.5% to EUR 64.4 million, and group earnings after taxes rose by 4.3% to EUR 39.2 million
- The company maintained a solid financial position with an improved equity ratio of 65.5% and increased cash and cash equivalents to EUR 114.7 million
- For 2026, Sto forecasts a slight increase in turnover to EUR 1.62 billion and expects EBIT between EUR 56 million and EUR 76 million amidst ongoing uncertainties
- The Supervisory Board extended the contracts of CEO Rainer Hüttenberger until June 2029 and reappointed Désirée Konrad as a Board member, ensuring leadership continuity
The price of STO at the time of the news was 102,00EUR and was down -1,92 % compared with the previous day.
9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 102,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,39 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.677,45PKT (+0,48 %).
-1,54 %
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-5,65 %
-14,80 %
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-44,15 %
-38,83 %
-3,92 %
+5.032,83 %
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