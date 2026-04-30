Rigsave Approves 2025 Financials & Appoints New Directors
Rigsave S.p.A. closes 2025 with a sharp turnaround, robust margins and renewed governance, as shareholders unanimously endorse the year’s strong financial results.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Rigsave S.p.A. held its Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on April 29, 2026, and unanimously approved the 2025 financial statements prepared under Italian accounting standards (OIC/Italian Civil Code).
- The Company reported a net profit of €507,517 for 2025, a turnaround from a €31,371 loss in 2024.
- Key 2025 financials: Production Value €1,652,816 (≈+293% YoY); EBITDA €730,743 (48.15% margin); Shareholders' Equity €47,587,154.
- Shareholders resolved to allocate the 2025 profit to partially cover prior losses.
- A new Board of Directors for 2026–2028 was appointed: Giovanni Gervasi (Chairman), Andrea Polzot (CEO), Doriano Giambarda (Non‑Executive Director).
- The Board of Statutory Auditors for 2026–2028 was reappointed to ensure continuity: Vincenzo Atzori (Chairman), Luca Laurini and Stefano Colao (Standing Auditors).
The price of Rigsave at the time of the news was 3,2000EUR and was down -0,47 % compared with the previous day.
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