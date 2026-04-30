🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsRigsave AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Rigsave
    61 Aufrufe 61 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Rigsave Approves 2025 Financials & Appoints New Directors

    Rigsave S.p.A. closes 2025 with a sharp turnaround, robust margins and renewed governance, as shareholders unanimously endorse the year’s strong financial results.

    Rigsave Approves 2025 Financials & Appoints New Directors
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Rigsave S.p.A. held its Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on April 29, 2026, and unanimously approved the 2025 financial statements prepared under Italian accounting standards (OIC/Italian Civil Code).
    • The Company reported a net profit of €507,517 for 2025, a turnaround from a €31,371 loss in 2024.
    • Key 2025 financials: Production Value €1,652,816 (≈+293% YoY); EBITDA €730,743 (48.15% margin); Shareholders' Equity €47,587,154.
    • Shareholders resolved to allocate the 2025 profit to partially cover prior losses.
    • A new Board of Directors for 2026–2028 was appointed: Giovanni Gervasi (Chairman), Andrea Polzot (CEO), Doriano Giambarda (Non‑Executive Director).
    • The Board of Statutory Auditors for 2026–2028 was reappointed to ensure continuity: Vincenzo Atzori (Chairman), Luca Laurini and Stefano Colao (Standing Auditors).

    The price of Rigsave at the time of the news was 3,2000EUR and was down -0,47 % compared with the previous day.


    Rigsave

    -0,47 %
    +1,42 %
    +16,12 %
    -2,88 %
    -82,95 %
    ISIN:IT0005526295WKN:A3D8N4
    Rigsave direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Rigsave Approves 2025 Financials & Appoints New Directors Rigsave S.p.A. closes 2025 with a sharp turnaround, robust margins and renewed governance, as shareholders unanimously endorse the year’s strong financial results.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     