aap Implantate AG Boosts Earnings in 2025, Outlook for 2026 Excites Investors
In 2025, aap Implantate AG moved closer to break-even, advanced its trauma and surface technologies, and strengthened its market position despite a challenging global environment.
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- aap Implantate AG improved its consolidated EBITDA from EUR -0.85 million to EUR -0.64 million in 2025, nearing break-even levels
- The Trauma business was nearly balanced at EBITDA level despite high additional costs, with a recurring EBITDA of EUR 0.4 million positive
- The clinical human study for the new surface technology was successfully completed, with results to be published in a scientific journal later in 2026
- The company achieved a 2% increase in sales to EUR 12.5 million in 2025, despite challenging geopolitical and market conditions
- MDR certification for the LOQTEQ trauma portfolio was completed in early 2026, enabling product launches in CE markets in the second half of 2026
- For 2026, the company forecasts revenues between EUR 11.5 million and EUR 14.5 million, with EBITDA expected to range from EUR -1.0 million to EUR +1.5 million, depending on regional developments
The price of aap Implantate at the time of the news was 2,0600EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.
+0,97 %
+13,64 %
+47,06 %
+35,14 %
+52,67 %
+37,93 %
+2,98 %
-85,74 %
-80,96 %
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