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    aap Implantate AG Boosts Earnings in 2025, Outlook for 2026 Excites Investors

    In 2025, aap Implantate AG moved closer to break-even, advanced its trauma and surface technologies, and strengthened its market position despite a challenging global environment.

    aap Implantate AG Boosts Earnings in 2025, Outlook for 2026 Excites Investors
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • aap Implantate AG improved its consolidated EBITDA from EUR -0.85 million to EUR -0.64 million in 2025, nearing break-even levels
    • The Trauma business was nearly balanced at EBITDA level despite high additional costs, with a recurring EBITDA of EUR 0.4 million positive
    • The clinical human study for the new surface technology was successfully completed, with results to be published in a scientific journal later in 2026
    • The company achieved a 2% increase in sales to EUR 12.5 million in 2025, despite challenging geopolitical and market conditions
    • MDR certification for the LOQTEQ trauma portfolio was completed in early 2026, enabling product launches in CE markets in the second half of 2026
    • For 2026, the company forecasts revenues between EUR 11.5 million and EUR 14.5 million, with EBITDA expected to range from EUR -1.0 million to EUR +1.5 million, depending on regional developments

    The price of aap Implantate at the time of the news was 2,0600EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.


    aap Implantate

    +0,97 %
    +13,64 %
    +47,06 %
    +35,14 %
    +52,67 %
    +37,93 %
    +2,98 %
    -85,74 %
    -80,96 %
    ISIN:DE000A3H2101WKN:A3H210
    aap Implantate direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    aap Implantate AG Boosts Earnings in 2025, Outlook for 2026 Excites Investors In 2025, aap Implantate AG moved closer to break-even, advanced its trauma and surface technologies, and strengthened its market position despite a challenging global environment.
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