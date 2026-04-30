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    EcoGraf Limited Unveils Exciting Quarterly Activities & Growth Highlights

    EcoGraf has accelerated its transformation, advancing Epanko’s economics, securing strategic partners, and expanding its gold and HFfree battery materials footprint.

    EcoGraf Limited Unveils Exciting Quarterly Activities & Growth Highlights
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Updated Epanko Bankable Feasibility Study completed: pre‑tax NPV10% US$516M, IRR 31.1%, capex US$181.2M + RAP US$18.1M, annual EBITDA US$85.7M and plant throughput up 21.7% to 73,000 tpa.
    • Project financing advanced under KfW IPEX‑Bank with mandate to arrange up to US$105M senior debt (UFK program); Independent Engineer’s Review complete and application submitted to DEG Impulse (develoPPP) for community co‑funding.
    • Strategic non‑binding MOU with Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation for potential long‑term offtake of up to 10,000 tpa spherical graphite (or ~16,500 tpa flake), subject to technical qualification.
    • Cooperation Agreement signed with the European Investment Bank to provide technical assistance for EcoGraf’s HFfree purification business, supporting integration into EU critical raw‑materials and battery anode value chains.
    • Regional partnerships to scale HFfree technology and circular solutions: non‑binding MOU with Taiwan’s Long Time Technology (LTT, linked to Foxconn) to develop HFfree purification facilities in SE Asia/Taiwan, and MOU with Finland’s GTK and Betolar to study using Epanko tailings for low‑carbon building materials.
    • Gold portfolio advancing: US$9.0M Golden Eagle farm‑in with AngloGold Ashanti commenced and Hazina prospect shows ~3 km target corridor with rock chips up to 4.45 g/t Au; company cash position was US$6.2M at 31 March 2026.






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    EcoGraf Limited Unveils Exciting Quarterly Activities & Growth Highlights EcoGraf has accelerated its transformation, advancing Epanko’s economics, securing strategic partners, and expanding its gold and HFfree battery materials footprint.
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