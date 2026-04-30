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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVita 34 AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Vita 34
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    FamiCord AG (Vita 34) Wraps Up 2025 Strongly Despite Economic Headwinds

    Despite solid top-line growth and stronger margins in 2025, profitability, cash flow and equity came under pressure, prompting management to reassess its financial footing.

    FamiCord AG (Vita 34) Wraps Up 2025 Strongly Despite Economic Headwinds
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • FY 2025 group revenue rose 7.3% to EUR 88.2m (Q4 slightly down to EUR 21.8m due to December headwinds).
    • EBITDA from continuing operations increased 12.3% to EUR 10.6m, with the EBITDA margin improving to 12.0% (Q4 EBITDA slightly below prior year at EUR 1.9m).
    • Gross profit grew 22.0% to EUR 47.0m, driven by price adjustments and cost control; recurring subscription revenue rose 7.0% to EUR 22.7m, shifting the contract mix toward subscriptions.
    • Net income from continuing operations was negative EUR -5.0m for 2025, mainly due to non-cash goodwill impairments of EUR 5.0m (EPS -0.26 EUR).
    • Operating cash flow fell 58.5% to EUR 3.6m and cash & cash equivalents declined 29.4% to EUR 11.9m; equity dropped to EUR 5.4m and the equity ratio fell to 3.3%, prompting management to evaluate balance-sheet measures.
    • Management warns of rising macroeconomic and political headwinds (war in Ukraine, US election effects, war in Iran) and subdued new-customer business in Q1 2026; guidance for 2026: revenues EUR 80–90m and EBITDA EUR 9–11m.

    The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at Vita 34 is on 30.04.2026.

    The price of Vita 34 at the time of the news was 4,4350EUR and was down -0,34 % compared with the previous day.


    Vita 34

    -0,67 %
    -1,57 %
    -6,99 %
    -16,38 %
    +12,25 %
    -33,78 %
    -49,21 %
    +72,44 %
    -33,53 %
    ISIN:DE000A0BL849WKN:A0BL84
    Vita 34 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    FamiCord AG (Vita 34) Wraps Up 2025 Strongly Despite Economic Headwinds Despite solid top-line growth and stronger margins in 2025, profitability, cash flow and equity came under pressure, prompting management to reassess its financial footing.
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