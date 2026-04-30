Esteve's Rapid Expansion Boosts Global Healthcare Leadership
In 2025, ESTEVE accelerated its transformation, combining strong financial results, strategic acquisitions, ESG milestones and an ambitious growth outlook.
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- Strong 2025 financial performance: net revenues €828 million (+14% CER vs 2024) and EBITDA €151 million (+19% CER), with an 18% EBITDA margin.
- Inorganic pharma growth and integration: added eight new products in the last 18 months, including the March 2026 acquisition of TerSera’s Infusion Business Unit, strengthening specialty medicines in oncology and endocrinology.
- CDMO expansion in the USA: acquired Regis Technologies, adding early‑phase development capabilities and extending ESTEVE CDMO’s footprint into the US market.
- Significant investments to support growth: €49 million invested in product/process development in 2025, €104 million capital expenditure (driven by new CDMO sites), and over €500 million deployed across the past two years to expand pharma and CDMO capabilities.
- ESG and sustainability progress: achieved B Corp certification, launched a unified ESG policy, advanced a Net Zero roadmap, and reduced environmental footprint via renewable electricity, lower water use and improved waste management.
- People and outlook: more than 2,200 employees (35 nationalities) with record 87% engagement; company targets €1 billion in net revenues by 2027.
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