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    Esteve's Rapid Expansion Boosts Global Healthcare Leadership

    In 2025, ESTEVE accelerated its transformation, combining strong financial results, strategic acquisitions, ESG milestones and an ambitious growth outlook.

    Esteve's Rapid Expansion Boosts Global Healthcare Leadership
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Strong 2025 financial performance: net revenues €828 million (+14% CER vs 2024) and EBITDA €151 million (+19% CER), with an 18% EBITDA margin.
    • Inorganic pharma growth and integration: added eight new products in the last 18 months, including the March 2026 acquisition of TerSera’s Infusion Business Unit, strengthening specialty medicines in oncology and endocrinology.
    • CDMO expansion in the USA: acquired Regis Technologies, adding early‑phase development capabilities and extending ESTEVE CDMO’s footprint into the US market.
    • Significant investments to support growth: €49 million invested in product/process development in 2025, €104 million capital expenditure (driven by new CDMO sites), and over €500 million deployed across the past two years to expand pharma and CDMO capabilities.
    • ESG and sustainability progress: achieved B Corp certification, launched a unified ESG policy, advanced a Net Zero roadmap, and reduced environmental footprint via renewable electricity, lower water use and improved waste management.
    • People and outlook: more than 2,200 employees (35 nationalities) with record 87% engagement; company targets €1 billion in net revenues by 2027.






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    Esteve's Rapid Expansion Boosts Global Healthcare Leadership In 2025, ESTEVE accelerated its transformation, combining strong financial results, strategic acquisitions, ESG milestones and an ambitious growth outlook.
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