INDUS Holding AG Revises 2026 Outlook: What You Need to Know
INDUS faces a rare profit upswing driven by soaring tungsten carbide prices—yet rising working capital needs and volatile supply cloud the outlook for 2026.
Foto: INDUS Holding AG
- Exceptional, price-driven revenue surge in the Materials Solutions segment caused by a persistently tight tungsten carbide supply; prices have tripled since early 2026 (after an initial tripling in 2025) amid high global demand and Chinese export restrictions.
- INDUS revised FY 2026 guidance upward: revenue EUR 1.85–2.05 billion (previously 1.80–1.95 bn), adjusted EBITA EUR 160–190 million (previously 150–170 m), adjusted EBITA margin 8.0–10.0% (previously 7.5–9.5%).
- Free cash flow guidance cut to at least break-even (previously >EUR 70 million) because securing raw-material supply requires substantially higher working capital and pre-financing.
- Preliminary Q1 2026 results reflect the effect: revenue EUR 441.6m (Q1 2025: 402.4m), adjusted EBITA EUR 42.5m (Q1 2025: 24.9m), adjusted EBITA margin 9.6% (Q1 2025: 6.2%), but free cash flow -EUR 74.1m (Q1 2025: -23.6m) due to strong working-capital rise.
- Management has chosen to maintain the affected subsidiary’s supply capacity (within Group financial limits) to secure operations and responsibly exploit market opportunities despite higher costs.
- Future performance is highly uncertain and depends on ongoing tungsten carbide price/supply dynamics; Engineering and Infrastructure segments remain in line with guidance, and the Q1 interim report will be published on May 12, 2026.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at INDUS Holding is on 12.05.2026.
The price of INDUS Holding at the time of the news was 29,90EUR and was up +4,09 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,70EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,68 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.782,50PKT (+1,08 %).
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