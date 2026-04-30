🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDiginex AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Diginex
    89 Aufrufe 89 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Diginex Unveils AI Strategy, $1.5B Acquisition & Strong Growth Outlook

    Diginex is set to reshape its future with a bold all-share bid for Resulticks, aiming to fuse ESG integrity with real-time customer intelligence at global scale.

    Diginex Unveils AI Strategy, $1.5B Acquisition & Strong Growth Outlook
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • Diginex announced a proposed all‑share acquisition of Resulticks at an implied valuation of approximately US$1.5 billion.
    • Resulticks is expected to contribute roughly US$150 million in annual revenue and US$46–50 million in EBITDA, with strong historical growth.
    • The transaction would transform Diginex from a standalone sustainability/compliance platform into an integrated customer‑engagement and intelligence platform.
    • The combined platform aims to embed high‑integrity ESG signals into real‑time decisioning and customer interactions to drive trust, engagement, and measurable commercial outcomes (targeting enterprises and younger consumer segments).
    • Diginex hopes to close the deal within about 30 days, but the transaction is not guaranteed; the all‑share structure is presented as reflecting long‑term alignment.
    • Diginex is a London‑headquartered sustainable RegTech using blockchain, AI, and data analytics, supporting 19 global ESG frameworks (e.g., GRI, SASB, TCFD) and end‑to‑end reporting capabilities.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Diginex is on 09.07.2026.


    Diginex

    -9,65 %
    -13,85 %
    -0,40 %
    -65,42 %
    -96,19 %
    -93,91 %
    ISIN:KYG286871044WKN:A40PU6
    Diginex direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Diginex Unveils AI Strategy, $1.5B Acquisition & Strong Growth Outlook Diginex is set to reshape its future with a bold all-share bid for Resulticks, aiming to fuse ESG integrity with real-time customer intelligence at global scale.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     