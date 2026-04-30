Diginex Unveils AI Strategy, $1.5B Acquisition & Strong Growth Outlook
Diginex is set to reshape its future with a bold all-share bid for Resulticks, aiming to fuse ESG integrity with real-time customer intelligence at global scale.
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- Diginex announced a proposed all‑share acquisition of Resulticks at an implied valuation of approximately US$1.5 billion.
- Resulticks is expected to contribute roughly US$150 million in annual revenue and US$46–50 million in EBITDA, with strong historical growth.
- The transaction would transform Diginex from a standalone sustainability/compliance platform into an integrated customer‑engagement and intelligence platform.
- The combined platform aims to embed high‑integrity ESG signals into real‑time decisioning and customer interactions to drive trust, engagement, and measurable commercial outcomes (targeting enterprises and younger consumer segments).
- Diginex hopes to close the deal within about 30 days, but the transaction is not guaranteed; the all‑share structure is presented as reflecting long‑term alignment.
- Diginex is a London‑headquartered sustainable RegTech using blockchain, AI, and data analytics, supporting 19 global ESG frameworks (e.g., GRI, SASB, TCFD) and end‑to‑end reporting capabilities.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Diginex is on 09.07.2026.
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