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    H&R Announces Q1 2026 Preliminary Results: Key Highlights

    H&R opened 2026 with softer sales but stronger earnings and cash flow, lifting profits and confirming its guidance despite a slight dip in revenue and EBITDA.

    H&R Announces Q1 2026 Preliminary Results: Key Highlights
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA reported slightly lower sales revenue and EBITDA in Q1 2026 compared to the previous year, but other earnings figures and cash flow improved.
    • Earnings per share increased to EUR 0.10 from EUR 0.05 in Q1 2025, and net income rose to EUR 3.9 million from EUR 1.9 million.
    • Operating profit (EBITDA) was EUR 21.9 million, slightly below EUR 22.4 million in Q1 2025, with sales revenue at EUR 300.2 million, down from EUR 345.8 million.
    • The ChemPharm Refining segment showed significant improvement, with sales of EUR 184.2 million and operating profit of EUR 14.6 million, despite lower sales compared to the previous year.
    • Cash flow recovered strongly, with operating cash flow at EUR 24.9 million and free cash flow at EUR 12.9 million, both significantly better than the negative figures in Q1 2025.
    • The company remains on track to meet its full-year guidance of EUR 85-100 million in net income for 2026, as per preliminary results and outlook.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at H&R is on 15.05.2026.

    The price of H&R at the time of the news was 4,4300EUR and was down -2,42 % compared with the previous day.


    H&R

    -2,20 %
    +2,08 %
    +11,62 %
    0,00 %
    +8,60 %
    -16,92 %
    -39,29 %
    -56,98 %
    -23,71 %
    ISIN:DE000A2E4T77WKN:A2E4T7
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    H&R Announces Q1 2026 Preliminary Results: Key Highlights H&R opened 2026 with softer sales but stronger earnings and cash flow, lifting profits and confirming its guidance despite a slight dip in revenue and EBITDA.
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