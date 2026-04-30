H&R Announces Q1 2026 Preliminary Results: Key Highlights
H&R opened 2026 with softer sales but stronger earnings and cash flow, lifting profits and confirming its guidance despite a slight dip in revenue and EBITDA.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA reported slightly lower sales revenue and EBITDA in Q1 2026 compared to the previous year, but other earnings figures and cash flow improved.
- Earnings per share increased to EUR 0.10 from EUR 0.05 in Q1 2025, and net income rose to EUR 3.9 million from EUR 1.9 million.
- Operating profit (EBITDA) was EUR 21.9 million, slightly below EUR 22.4 million in Q1 2025, with sales revenue at EUR 300.2 million, down from EUR 345.8 million.
- The ChemPharm Refining segment showed significant improvement, with sales of EUR 184.2 million and operating profit of EUR 14.6 million, despite lower sales compared to the previous year.
- Cash flow recovered strongly, with operating cash flow at EUR 24.9 million and free cash flow at EUR 12.9 million, both significantly better than the negative figures in Q1 2025.
- The company remains on track to meet its full-year guidance of EUR 85-100 million in net income for 2026, as per preliminary results and outlook.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at H&R is on 15.05.2026.
The price of H&R at the time of the news was 4,4300EUR and was down -2,42 % compared with the previous day.
-2,20 %
+2,08 %
+11,62 %
0,00 %
+8,60 %
-16,92 %
-39,29 %
-56,98 %
-23,71 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte