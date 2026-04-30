H&R Announces Q1 2026 Preliminary Results: Key Highlights

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA reported slightly lower sales revenue and EBITDA in Q1 2026 compared to the previous year, but other earnings figures and cash flow improved.

Earnings per share increased to EUR 0.10 from EUR 0.05 in Q1 2025, and net income rose to EUR 3.9 million from EUR 1.9 million.

Operating profit (EBITDA) was EUR 21.9 million, slightly below EUR 22.4 million in Q1 2025, with sales revenue at EUR 300.2 million, down from EUR 345.8 million.

The ChemPharm Refining segment showed significant improvement, with sales of EUR 184.2 million and operating profit of EUR 14.6 million, despite lower sales compared to the previous year.

Cash flow recovered strongly, with operating cash flow at EUR 24.9 million and free cash flow at EUR 12.9 million, both significantly better than the negative figures in Q1 2025.

The company remains on track to meet its full-year guidance of EUR 85-100 million in net income for 2026, as per preliminary results and outlook.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at H&R is on 15.05.2026.

The price of H&R at the time of the news was 4,4300EUR and was down -2,42 % compared with the previous day.





