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    Allane Mobility Group Boosts 2025 Revenue & Earnings, Eyes 2026 Growth

    In 2025, the Group delivered a sharp turnaround, with robust portfolio growth, surging revenues and earnings, and a confident outlook for 2026.

    Allane Mobility Group Boosts 2025 Revenue & Earnings, Eyes 2026 Growth
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Group contract portfolio grew 9.3% year‑on‑year to 156,800 contracts as of Dec 31, 2025.
    • Consolidated operating revenue (excluding vehicle sales) rose 25.6% to EUR 574.7 million in 2025.
    • Total consolidated revenue increased 15.6% to EUR 864.1 million in 2025.
    • Earnings before taxes (EBT) improved to EUR 33.7 million in 2025 (2024: EUR −49.3 million); EBITDA rose 26.7% to EUR 407.9 million.
    • Performance driven by strong growth in the Captive Leasing segment and by stabilization of the used‑car market (especially EVs), which reduced lease‑asset write‑downs.
    • Positive outlook for 2026: management expects 170,000–185,000 contracts, consolidated operating revenue of EUR 670–720 million, and EBT of EUR 25–35 million.

    The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at Allane is on 30.04.2026.

    The price of Allane at the time of the news was 10,125EUR and was up +0,25 % compared with the previous day.


    Allane

    0,00 %
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    +3,09 %
    +4,17 %
    +5,82 %
    -10,71 %
    -38,20 %
    -44,99 %
    -49,00 %
    ISIN:DE000A0DPRE6WKN:A0DPRE
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    Allane Mobility Group Boosts 2025 Revenue & Earnings, Eyes 2026 Growth In 2025, the Group delivered a sharp turnaround, with robust portfolio growth, surging revenues and earnings, and a confident outlook for 2026.
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