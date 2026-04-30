ATOSS Software to Pay EUR 2.28 Dividend, Maintain Growth & Leadership Transition

AGM approved a dividend of EUR 2.28 per share (previous year: EUR 2.13).

ATOSS reported record sales and earnings in 2025 for the 20th consecutive year, underlining the stability of its business model.

Management reaffirmed the 2026 revenue forecast of around EUR 215 million and raised the expected EBIT margin to at least 34% (previously ≥32%) after a strong Q1.

Shareholders approved management’s proposals and re‑confirmed the Supervisory Board, except they rejected a new authorization to issue bonds with warrants and/or convertible bonds.

Founder and CEO Andreas Obereder will move to the Supervisory Board at the turn of 2026/2027; COO Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy is planned to become CEO, with a joint transition period and an Executive Board from 2027 of Pritim (CEO) and Christof Leiber (CFO).

ATOSS maintains a continuity-focused dividend policy, having paid a cumulative EUR 16.33 per share since flotation, highlighting attractiveness for long-term investors.

The next important date, "Annual General Meeting 2026" (Alternative: "Ordinary General Meeting 2026"; commonly abbreviated "AGM 2026."), at ATOSS Software is on 30.04.2026.

The price of ATOSS Software at the time of the news was 79,75EUR and was down -2,09 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.870,87PKT (+1,58 %).





