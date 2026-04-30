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    ATOSS Software to Pay EUR 2.28 Dividend, Maintain Growth & Leadership Transition

    ATOSS continues its impressive growth story: record results, a higher dividend, upgraded guidance, and a carefully planned leadership transition signal lasting strength.

    ATOSS Software to Pay EUR 2.28 Dividend, Maintain Growth & Leadership Transition
    Foto: ATOSS Software AG
    • AGM approved a dividend of EUR 2.28 per share (previous year: EUR 2.13).
    • ATOSS reported record sales and earnings in 2025 for the 20th consecutive year, underlining the stability of its business model.
    • Management reaffirmed the 2026 revenue forecast of around EUR 215 million and raised the expected EBIT margin to at least 34% (previously ≥32%) after a strong Q1.
    • Shareholders approved management’s proposals and re‑confirmed the Supervisory Board, except they rejected a new authorization to issue bonds with warrants and/or convertible bonds.
    • Founder and CEO Andreas Obereder will move to the Supervisory Board at the turn of 2026/2027; COO Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy is planned to become CEO, with a joint transition period and an Executive Board from 2027 of Pritim (CEO) and Christof Leiber (CFO).
    • ATOSS maintains a continuity-focused dividend policy, having paid a cumulative EUR 16.33 per share since flotation, highlighting attractiveness for long-term investors.

    The next important date, "Annual General Meeting 2026" (Alternative: "Ordinary General Meeting 2026"; commonly abbreviated "AGM 2026."), at ATOSS Software is on 30.04.2026.

    The price of ATOSS Software at the time of the news was 79,75EUR and was down -2,09 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.870,87PKT (+1,58 %).


    ATOSS Software

    -1,96 %
    -0,61 %
    +10,48 %
    -18,06 %
    -39,04 %
    -8,35 %
    -12,78 %
    +377,64 %
    +787,78 %
    ISIN:DE0005104400WKN:510440
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    ATOSS Software to Pay EUR 2.28 Dividend, Maintain Growth & Leadership Transition ATOSS continues its impressive growth story: record results, a higher dividend, upgraded guidance, and a carefully planned leadership transition signal lasting strength.
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