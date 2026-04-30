Catalyst Crew Technologies Announces Capital & CEO Equity Restructuring Update
Catalyst Crew Technologies is reshaping its capital structure as CEO Kevin Roldan Levy moves to exchange a major portion of his restricted common stock for new preferred equity.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- CEO Kevin Roldan Levy has initiated a capital-structure initiative to cancel up to 50% of his restricted common stock in exchange for a newly designated class of preferred equity.
- The swap is intended to optimize the company’s common equity base, enhance long-term strategic flexibility, and align executive equity with corporate development goals.
- Management expects the transaction to create a more disciplined equity framework supporting future financing, strategic partnerships, and operational development.
- The company is finalizing the structure and designation of the new preferred equity and will provide additional updates once corporate actions are completed.
- Catalyst Crew Technologies is an AI-driven healthcare technology company focused on scalable digital-health solutions for emerging markets (initial emphasis on Latin America), including telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and healthcare data analytics.
- The company is development-stage with no current revenues; the release contains forward-looking statements and risk disclosures, and investors are directed to SEC filings (OTC: CCTC; ISIN US21116R3057) and the company website for more information.
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