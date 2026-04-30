DAX, Everspin Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Horst Galuschka - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|NEL ASA
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Grande Portage Resources
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Qualcomm
|💬
|📰
|Plug Power
|💬
|📰
|American Critical Minerals
|💬
|📰
|LPKF Laser & Electronics
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|258
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|146
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|94
|💬
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|76
|💬
|📰
|Atos
|46
|💬
|📰
|Gold
|34
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Everspin Technologies
|+37,43 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Commscope Holding
|+26,84 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Xerox Holdings Corporation
|+23,50 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|RTL Group
|-14,76 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|BFF Bank
|-15,26 %
|📰
|🟥
|Check Point Software Technologies
|-15,71 %
|💬
|📰
NEL ASA
Wochenperformance: +43,53 %
Wochenperformance: +43,53 %
Platz 1
Grande Portage Resources
Wochenperformance: +5,06 %
Wochenperformance: +5,06 %
Platz 2
Qualcomm
Wochenperformance: +30,24 %
Wochenperformance: +30,24 %
Platz 3
Plug Power
Wochenperformance: +10,99 %
Wochenperformance: +10,99 %
Platz 4
American Critical Minerals
Wochenperformance: +43,12 %
Wochenperformance: +43,12 %
Platz 5
LPKF Laser & Electronics
Wochenperformance: +20,06 %
Wochenperformance: +20,06 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,51 %
Wochenperformance: -1,51 %
Platz 7
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -21,85 %
Wochenperformance: -21,85 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -14,76 %
Wochenperformance: -14,76 %
Platz 9
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +10,90 %
Wochenperformance: +10,90 %
Platz 10
Atos
Wochenperformance: -9,33 %
Wochenperformance: -9,33 %
Platz 11
Gold
Wochenperformance: -3,16 %
Wochenperformance: -3,16 %
Platz 12
Everspin Technologies
Wochenperformance: +50,00 %
Wochenperformance: +50,00 %
Platz 13
Commscope Holding
Wochenperformance: -40,16 %
Wochenperformance: -40,16 %
Platz 14
Xerox Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: +17,67 %
Wochenperformance: +17,67 %
Platz 15
RTL Group
Wochenperformance: -19,97 %
Wochenperformance: -19,97 %
Platz 16
BFF Bank
Wochenperformance: -3,68 %
Wochenperformance: -3,68 %
Platz 17
Check Point Software Technologies
Wochenperformance: -16,82 %
Wochenperformance: -16,82 %
Platz 18
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