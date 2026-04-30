PickleJar Launches Fan Platform for Sunflower Child Starring Gavin Casalegno (Newregen)
PickleJar Entertainment backs the new feature Sunflower Child, uniting film, radio, and live events to grow its content ecosystem and support rising creators.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- PickleJar Entertainment Group is providing marketing technology and fan-engagement services for the feature film Sunflower Child via its integrated platform connecting radio, digital channels, and live venues (including FanVivo, PickleJar Up All Night, and PickleJar Plus).
- Sunflower Child stars Gavin Casalegno and writer/lead Jennifer James, completed principal photography in the U.K. (including Twickenham Studios), and is now in post-production; it is the feature directorial debut of cinematographer Jamie Touche.
- MSR Media International is handling worldwide sales, introduced the film to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin, and will continue international distribution efforts at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2026.
- PickleJar made a £25,000 investment in the Sunflower Child production (2025) and its involvement was reviewed and approved by independent directors on arms‑length terms; Jennifer James is the daughter of PickleJar CEO Jeff James (related‑party disclosure).
- PickleJar frames the project as a strategic expansion of its content ecosystem to diversify revenue and support emerging filmmakers, leveraging its syndicated radio show, original programming, artist development, and prior initiatives like PickleJar Flix and Nashville Film Festival sponsorship.
- The announcement includes forward‑looking statements and cautions about significant risks to PickleJar, including doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern, material weaknesses in internal controls, recurring losses, and existing indebtedness.
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