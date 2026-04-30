Highlight Communications Reports Strong FY2025 Results with Cash Flow Gains

Highlight Group's consolidated sales increased by 2.0% to CHF 412.1 million in 2025, demonstrating operational strength.

The company reported an EBIT of CHF -131.8 million mainly due to non-cash impairment charges and extraordinary expenses.

Liquidity improved by 29.9%, and financial liabilities decreased by 3.9%, strengthening the company's financial position.

Free cash flow showed a positive trend over recent months, driven by efficiency measures, cost reductions, and optimized cash management.

The Film segment's revenue rose by 23.5% to CHF 310.4 million, while the Sports and Event segment's external sales declined by 33.4% to CHF 101.7 million.

The outlook for 2026 highlights ongoing measures to improve profitability and liquidity, despite increased market uncertainties and industry pressures.

The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at Highlight Communications is on 30.04.2026.

The price of Highlight Communications at the time of the news was 0,9470EUR and was down -2,37 % compared with the previous day.





