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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHighlight Event and Entertainment AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Highlight Event and Entertainment
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    HLEE Group Reports Strong Revenue Growth in FY 2025

    In 2025, HLEE Group balanced modest revenue growth with heavy impairments, stronger liquidity, and a busy film slate—setting the stage for cautious yet ambitious plans for 2026.

    HLEE Group Reports Strong Revenue Growth in FY 2025
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • HLEE Group's revenue increased slightly by 2.0% to CHF 412.1 million in 2025, demonstrating operational strength and positive cash flow trends.
    • The company reported a significant operating loss of CHF -248.2 million mainly due to non-cash impairment charges and extraordinary costs, compared to CHF -13.6 million in 2024.
    • Liquidity grew by 30.3%, reaching CHF 22.0 million, supported by cost reductions, efficiency programs, and improved cash management.
    • Total assets decreased by 30.8% to CHF 558.0 million, while equity remained negative at CHF -56.2 million, influenced by impairment charges.
    • The film segment released 17 movies in 2025, with "Das Kanu des Manitu" being the most successful, attracting over 5 million admissions.
    • For 2026, the company plans at least nine film releases, ongoing support for UEFA events, and a focus on content monetization and strategic growth despite economic uncertainties.


    Highlight Event and Entertainment

    -0,39 %
    -9,56 %
    -7,25 %
    -5,19 %
    -50,67 %
    ISIN:CH0003583256WKN:896040
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    HLEE Group Reports Strong Revenue Growth in FY 2025 In 2025, HLEE Group balanced modest revenue growth with heavy impairments, stronger liquidity, and a busy film slate—setting the stage for cautious yet ambitious plans for 2026.
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