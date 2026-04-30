Partners Group Condemns Grizzly Reports' Defamatory Publication

Partners Group condemns a defamatory and misleading report by Grizzly Reports, a short-selling hedge fund, which questions their valuation practices.

The firm is considering legal action and reporting potential market manipulation to regulators.

The allegations made by Grizzly Reports are based on false assumptions and incorrect statements about specific assets and broader business practices.

Partners Group clarifies that their revenue contribution from the evergreen platform is 34%, not nearly half as claimed, and their software exposure is 9.9%, below industry average.

The firm emphasizes its robust valuation process, including independent third-party reviews, and refutes specific asset misrepresentations, such as those related to Zenith Longitude Limited, STADA, and Green DC Lux Co.

Partners Group highlights its long-standing track record, with 25+ years of successful fund launches and high returns from realizations, contrasting with the misleading claims in the report.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Partners Group Holding is on 01.09.2026.

The price of Partners Group Holding at the time of the news was 926,00EUR and was up +0,44 % compared with the previous day.





