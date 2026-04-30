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    Douglas AG: Q2 2025/26 Earnings & Guidance Update

    The company issues a stark profit warning for Q2 2025/26, cutting its outlook as hefty impairments and weaker margins weigh on results and leverage expectations.

    Douglas AG: Q2 2025/26 Earnings & Guidance Update
    Foto: 415619826
    • The net loss for Q2 2025/26 is expected to be in the high-double-digit to low-triple-digit million euros range, below analyst expectations of minus 9 million euros.
    • The shortfall is mainly due to impairments on goodwill related to France and Parfumdeams/Niche Beauty, totaling mid- to high-double-digit million euros, along with additional impairments on assets amounting to low-double-digit million euros.
    • The full-year guidance has been revised, with net sales expected at the lower end of the previous range of EUR 4.65–4.80 billion.
    • The adjusted EBITDA margin forecast has been lowered to around 16.0%, down from approximately 16.5%.
    • The net leverage ratio is expected to be at the upper end of the previous guidance range of 2.5x–3.0x.
    • The final results for the first half of 2025/26 will be published on 12 May 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of the Q2/6M 2025/2026 results, at Douglas is on 12.05.2026.

    The price of Douglas at the time of the news was 9,8800EUR and was down -1,74 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.871,91PKT (+1,58 %).


    Douglas

    0,00 %
    -7,70 %
    -1,82 %
    -4,57 %
    -3,47 %
    -62,31 %
    ISIN:DE000BEAU1Y4WKN:BEAU1Y
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    Douglas AG: Q2 2025/26 Earnings & Guidance Update The company issues a stark profit warning for Q2 2025/26, cutting its outlook as hefty impairments and weaker margins weigh on results and leverage expectations.
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