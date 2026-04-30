Douglas AG: Q2 2025/26 Earnings & Guidance Update

The net loss for Q2 2025/26 is expected to be in the high-double-digit to low-triple-digit million euros range, below analyst expectations of minus 9 million euros.

The shortfall is mainly due to impairments on goodwill related to France and Parfumdeams/Niche Beauty, totaling mid- to high-double-digit million euros, along with additional impairments on assets amounting to low-double-digit million euros.

The full-year guidance has been revised, with net sales expected at the lower end of the previous range of EUR 4.65–4.80 billion.

The adjusted EBITDA margin forecast has been lowered to around 16.0%, down from approximately 16.5%.

The net leverage ratio is expected to be at the upper end of the previous guidance range of 2.5x–3.0x.

The final results for the first half of 2025/26 will be published on 12 May 2026.

The next important date, Publication of the Q2/6M 2025/2026 results, at Douglas is on 12.05.2026.

The price of Douglas at the time of the news was 9,8800EUR and was down -1,74 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.871,91PKT (+1,58 %).





