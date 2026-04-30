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    SBF AG Confirms 2025 Outlook in Annual Report

    SBF AG has released its 2025 Annual Report, confirming preliminary figures and outlining resilient performance, margin gains and strategic groundwork for 2026.

    SBF AG Confirms 2025 Outlook in Annual Report
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • SBF AG published its Annual Report 2025 (30 April 2026) and confirmed preliminary figures; the report is available on the company website.
    • Consolidated revenue was EUR 40.7m (2024: EUR 47.2m), at the upper end of guidance (EUR 39–41m); EBITDA rose to EUR 1.0m (2024: EUR 0.6m) and the EBITDA margin improved to 2.5% (2024: 1.3%).
    • Rolling Stock: revenue EUR 18.9m (2024: EUR 21.0m) and EBITDA EUR 1.8m (2024: EUR 2.9m); project postponements due to customer-side capacity and supply issues, but division still has attractive growth prospects.
    • Public & Industrial Lighting: revenue EUR 9.8m (2024: EUR 12.0m) and EBITDA EUR -1.7m (2024: EUR -1.9m); impacted by municipal project delays, restrained investment and one‑off relocation costs meant to enable efficiency gains from 2026.
    • Sensor Technology & Electromechanics (incl. AMS Software & Elektronik): revenue EUR 12.7m (2024: EUR 14.9m) and EBITDA EUR 1.5m (2024: EUR -0.8m); integration and purchasing/production synergies boosted profitability despite market volatility.
    • Group measures: implemented efficiency enhancements, optimized production capacities and expanded the České Budějovice site to centralize mechanical and electronic assembly, strengthening the operational/structural foundation for 2026.

    The price of SBF at the time of the news was 5,1200EUR and was up +3,12 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,0200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,95 % since publication.


    SBF

    +1,01 %
    +6,61 %
    +38,12 %
    -3,85 %
    -11,50 %
    -31,97 %
    -91,35 %
    ISIN:DE000A2AAE22WKN:A2AAE2
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    SBF AG Confirms 2025 Outlook in Annual Report SBF AG has released its 2025 Annual Report, confirming preliminary figures and outlining resilient performance, margin gains and strategic groundwork for 2026.
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