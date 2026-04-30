SBF AG Confirms 2025 Outlook in Annual Report

SBF AG published its Annual Report 2025 (30 April 2026) and confirmed preliminary figures; the report is available on the company website.

Consolidated revenue was EUR 40.7m (2024: EUR 47.2m), at the upper end of guidance (EUR 39–41m); EBITDA rose to EUR 1.0m (2024: EUR 0.6m) and the EBITDA margin improved to 2.5% (2024: 1.3%).

Rolling Stock: revenue EUR 18.9m (2024: EUR 21.0m) and EBITDA EUR 1.8m (2024: EUR 2.9m); project postponements due to customer-side capacity and supply issues, but division still has attractive growth prospects.

Public & Industrial Lighting: revenue EUR 9.8m (2024: EUR 12.0m) and EBITDA EUR -1.7m (2024: EUR -1.9m); impacted by municipal project delays, restrained investment and one‑off relocation costs meant to enable efficiency gains from 2026.

Sensor Technology & Electromechanics (incl. AMS Software & Elektronik): revenue EUR 12.7m (2024: EUR 14.9m) and EBITDA EUR 1.5m (2024: EUR -0.8m); integration and purchasing/production synergies boosted profitability despite market volatility.

Group measures: implemented efficiency enhancements, optimized production capacities and expanded the České Budějovice site to centralize mechanical and electronic assembly, strengthening the operational/structural foundation for 2026.

The price of SBF at the time of the news was 5,1200EUR and was up +3,12 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,0200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,95 % since publication.





