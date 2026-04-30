KAP AG Announces Major Management Shake-up

KAP AG, a medium-sized industrial holding company listed in Germany (ISIN DE0006208408; WKN 620840).

CEO and Management Board Spokesman Marten Julius will step down and leave the company effective May 1, 2026, by mutual agreement.

Ralph Rumberg will assume responsibility and lead KAP as CEO/CRO as the sole member of the Management Board in accordance with the company’s Articles of Association.

The change is intended to ensure management continuity and to guarantee consistent implementation of the ongoing restructuring process.

The announcement was made as a disclosure of inside information under Article 17 MAR (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and transmitted via EQS News.

Investor relations contact: Kai Knitter, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications — kai.knitter@kap.de, +49 (0) 661 103 327.

The price of KAP at the time of the news was 2,0675EUR and was up +5,89 % compared with the previous day.





