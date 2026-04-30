KAP AG Announces Major Management Shake-up
KAP AG announces a leadership transition as Marten Julius prepares to hand over the helm to Ralph Rumberg, ensuring continuity in the company’s ongoing transformation.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Marten Julius will step down as CEO and Spokesman of KAP AG's Management Board effective May 1, 2026
- Ralph Rumberg will become the sole CEO and leader of the company, assuming all responsibilities
- The change was mutually agreed with the Supervisory Board to ensure management continuity and support ongoing restructuring
- Marten Julius contributed significantly to KAP's strategic realignment and secured financial flexibility through a syndicated loan extension
- Ralph Rumberg's appointment aims to guarantee the successful implementation of the company's restructuring process
- KAP AG is a listed industrial holding company focusing on flexible films, engineered products, and surface technologies, with around 1,550 employees across 10 countries
The price of KAP at the time of the news was 2,0675EUR and was up +5,89 % compared with the previous day.
+9,46 %
+1,08 %
+46,85 %
+5,37 %
-81,07 %
-89,58 %
-88,49 %
+52,20 %
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