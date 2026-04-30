Douglas Group Boosts Q2 Sales & Raises Full-Year EBITDA Outlook

Douglas Group increased sales by 1.1% to €949.7 million in Q2 2025/26, despite market challenges.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 5.1% to €116.1 million, with a margin of 12.2%.

The company adjusted its full-year guidance, expecting sales at the lower end of €4.65-4.80 billion and an EBITDA margin of around 16.0%.

The net result was impacted by impairments on NOCIBÉ, Parfumdreams, and Niche Beauty, leading to a high-double-digit to low-triple-digit million euro loss.

The strategic focus is on omnichannel, differentiation, and profitable growth, with investments in infrastructure and cost discipline.

The full financial figures for Q2 2025/26 will be published on 12 May 2026.

The next important date, Publication of the Q2/6M 2025/2026 results, at Douglas is on 12.05.2026.

The price of Douglas at the time of the news was 10,025EUR and was down -0,30 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,020EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.876,43PKT (+1,61 %).





