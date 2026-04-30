Douglas Group Boosts Q2 Sales & Raises Full-Year EBITDA Outlook
Douglas navigates a tough market with modest sales growth, lower earnings, and a sharpened focus on omnichannel strategy, cost discipline, and profitable growth.
Foto: 415619826
- Douglas Group increased sales by 1.1% to €949.7 million in Q2 2025/26, despite market challenges.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 5.1% to €116.1 million, with a margin of 12.2%.
- The company adjusted its full-year guidance, expecting sales at the lower end of €4.65-4.80 billion and an EBITDA margin of around 16.0%.
- The net result was impacted by impairments on NOCIBÉ, Parfumdreams, and Niche Beauty, leading to a high-double-digit to low-triple-digit million euro loss.
- The strategic focus is on omnichannel, differentiation, and profitable growth, with investments in infrastructure and cost discipline.
- The full financial figures for Q2 2025/26 will be published on 12 May 2026.
The next important date, Publication of the Q2/6M 2025/2026 results, at Douglas is on 12.05.2026.
The price of Douglas at the time of the news was 10,025EUR and was down -0,30 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,020EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.876,43PKT (+1,61 %).
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte