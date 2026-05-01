JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Aixtron auf 54,50 Euro - 'Overweight'

Aixtron CC 30.04.2026 -Teil 4 und ENDE





capacity constraints (bottlenecks) at customer level

- In/P wafer supply

- cleanroom space

- trained personal for the ramping (recipes are a big secret and some some wafers are being put in the Aixtron Epi tools 2 or 3 times)





Aixtron capacity constraints

Orders needed to make the guidance?

€185 million in Q2 or early Q3

€200 million is that possible and are there physical limits without Malaysia

- space is not the limit

- We have shipped 220 to 250million in Q4/24 with 1 shift. We can go to 2 shifts, 3 shifts and any of which incl. Saturdays and Sundays

- €250 x 4 = €1.000 possible with 1 shift

- Will we see inventory building for the coming waves? No! Inventory management has changed. Systems are build to order and supply agreements are in place.

Aixtron is prepared this time around.





Gruß

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