Learnd SE Reveals Exciting FY 2025 Results
Following a transformative MBO and a sharp profit upswing, learnd SE emerges debt-free, cash-strong and poised for disciplined, margin-focused growth into 2026.
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- Completed Management Buy-Out on 8 Oct 2025: sold 50.5% of operating subsidiary to learnd Arrow (controlled by founders John Clifford and Simon Wood), transferred three Irish subsidiaries; learnd SE retains 49.5% and now accounts for the interest as an associate under IAS 28.
- FY2025 consolidated profit after tax €24.8m (2024: €4.2m), driven mainly by a €27.1m gain on disposal from the MBO reported in discontinued operations — flagged as non-recurring and not reflecting sustainable operating earnings.
- learnd UK & Ireland Group (49.5% stake) delivered strong operations: revenue €69.1m (+8%) and adjusted EBITDA €7.7m (+5%), implying an adjusted EBITDA margin of ~11%.
- Balance sheet strengthened: total assets €30.3m (from €55.7m), equity €23.1m (from -€2.2m) largely due to the MBO gain; cash €7.0m (up 68%); total liabilities reduced to €7.2m.
- Post-balance-sheet improvement: AFT Tech Ventures AG waived a £3.9m (~€4.48m) shareholder loan in April 2026, leaving the Group debt-free and in a strong net-cash position; learnd SE announced an interim dividend of €0.32 per share (~€4.1m) financed from MBO proceeds.
- Outlook 2026: learnd UK & Ireland expects ~10% revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin in the low double digits; at holding level, administrative expenses are expected to fall due to a leaner structure and fewer one-off items.
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