ANALYSE-FLASH
Jefferies hebt Ziel für Aixtron auf 55,30 Euro - 'Buy'
- Jefferies hebt Kursziel Aixtron auf 55,30 Euro an
- Auftragsdynamik Optoelectronics beginnt zu steigen
- Umsatzprognosen 2027 und 2028 wurden merklich erhöht
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Aixtron von 35,00 auf 55,30 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Auftragsdynamik im Optoelectronics-Bereich des Halbleiterindustrie-Zulieferers beginne gerade erst zu steigen, schrieb Om Bakhda in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dies untermauere die Nachhaltigkeit der Opto-Investitionen. Die sich abzeichnende Stärkung der Auftragstrends - angetrieben durch Opto und GaN - berge weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial für die Aktie. Der Experte schraubte seine Umsatzprognosen für 2027 und 2028 merklich nach oben./rob/edh/men
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.05.2026 / 00:22 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.05.2026 / 00:22 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
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Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur AIXTRON Aktie
Die AIXTRON Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +5,07 % und einem Kurs von 46,86 auf Tradegate (30. April 2026, 22:25 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der AIXTRON Aktie um -4,23 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +33,89 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von AIXTRON bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 5,29 Mrd..
AIXTRON zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 0,1500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,3400 %.
Die letzten 5 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 44,60EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 35,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 55,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von -25,31 %/+17,37 % bedeutet.
Analyst:
Kursziel: 55,30 Euro
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Community Beiträge zu AIXTRON - A0WMPJ - DE000A0WMPJ6
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Aixtron CC 30.04.2026 -Teil 4 und ENDE
capacity constraints (bottlenecks) at customer level
- In/P wafer supply
Aixtron capacity constraints
Orders needed to make the guidance?
€185 million in Q2 or early Q3
€200 million is that possible and are there physical limits without Malaysia
- space is not the limit
- We have shipped 220 to 250million in Q4/24 with 1 shift. We can go to 2 shifts, 3 shifts and any of which incl. Saturdays and Sundays
- €250 x 4 = €1.000 possible with 1 shift
- Will we see inventory building for the coming waves? No! Inventory management has changed. Systems are build to order and supply agreements are in place.
Gruß
Aixtron CC 30.04.2026 -Teil 3
Optoelectronics
- “exceptionally strong order intake 70% of Q1” or €120 million
- order wave came after Nvidia announced the $2 Mrd investment in both Coherent & Lumentum.
- wave expected to continue for several years as it is composed of 1 steps:
1.) Scale-up (within chips EML electro-adsorption modulated laser/PiC)
2.) Scale-out (across the datacenter racks)
3.) Scale-across (laser based communication from datacenter to datacenter across miles)
- agentic AI requires more tokens than training LLM – hence quicker communication required
- transition from 800gHz to 1.600gHz requires different PICs and more tools
- several multitool orders from multiple customers extending well into 2027
- “demand is truly widespread and truly global”. Reference in terms of customers was made to names being mentioned by analyst before (Coherent, Lumentum, Applied Optoelectronics)
- multitool & multiyear orders from Japan
- Taiwan orders received
- China multitool orders received
- orders are shipping in 4’ configuration with upgrade kits and possibility for 6’
Optoelectronics demand
Will we see/need a doubling or tripling in the coming years?
A: 80 to 100 tools needed per year + or minus 30% = 60-120 G10 tools
Q: will €480 Million revenue from Opto be possible (120 x €4 Million) A: Yes
That point was discussed by several analysts also in relation to the question lasers versus MicroLED, which I covered under GaN.
Felix sees both Laser and MicroLED as complementary. MicroLED (GaN and G5+ based & explored by some start-ups) as exploratory very short length – on chip communication option. Lasers for scale out and scale across
Optoelectronics competition
“We have heard of the 2 systems sold by our competition” (be means Veeco without saying it) and we are watching the market for any new development.
Aixtron CC 30.04.2026 -Teil 2
GaN
market will be for several tool configurations if and when it returns:
150mm
200mm
and new 300mm
At the moment there is no feedback from customers as to when they will resume ordering.
- under-utilization of the installed base
- market research shows Aixtron as the No. 1 tool supplier in 2025, due to the lowest cost of ownership
- new applications being worked on super junction SiC