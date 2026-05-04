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    Stabilus SE Maintains Stable EBIT Margin in Q2 2026 Despite Challenges

    Despite softer Q2 sales and currency headwinds, disciplined cost control, resilient industrial demand and confirmed FY2026 guidance underline the group’s ongoing earnings strength.

    Stabilus SE Maintains Stable EBIT Margin in Q2 2026 Despite Challenges
    Foto: Stabilus SE
    • Q2 FY2026 revenue €304.9m (down 9.8% YoY); ~3.2 percentage points of the decline due to negative currency effects, organic decline ~6.6%
    • Adjusted EBIT €34.1m with a stable margin of 11.2% (same as Q2 FY2025); strict cost discipline reduced R&D and SG&A by €7.6m in Q2 and H1 savings total €14.3m, with further savings planned (€19m in 2027, ~€32m pa from 2028)
    • Adjusted free cash flow fell to €4.1m (Q2 FY2025: €18.1m), mainly due to higher net working capital from strong March revenues and increased receivables
    • Regional performance: EMEA stable at €143.3m with margin up to 11.2%; Americas down 11.5% to €113.0m with margin falling to 8.8% (impacted by USD weakness and higher personnel costs); APAC down 26.6% to €48.6m but margin improved to 16.7% through cost measures
    • By business unit: Automotive weak (Automotive Powerise -18.6% to €79.6m; Automotive Gas Spring -12.0% to €74.1m; overall Automotive -14%); Industrial segments more resilient (Industrial Components +0.2% to €109.5m; Industrial Automation -10.7% to €41.7m; Industrial overall +2% organic)
    • Full-year 2026 guidance confirmed: revenue €1.1–1.3 billion, adjusted EBIT margin 10–12%, adjusted FCF €80–110 million

    The next important date, Interim Report H1 FY2026, at Stabilus is on 04.05.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.879,71PKT (+1,63 %).


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    ISIN:DE000STAB1L8WKN:STAB1L
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    Stabilus SE Maintains Stable EBIT Margin in Q2 2026 Despite Challenges Despite softer Q2 sales and currency headwinds, disciplined cost control, resilient industrial demand and confirmed FY2026 guidance underline the group’s ongoing earnings strength.
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