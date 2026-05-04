Stabilus SE Maintains Stable EBIT Margin in Q2 2026 Despite Challenges

Q2 FY2026 revenue €304.9m (down 9.8% YoY); ~3.2 percentage points of the decline due to negative currency effects, organic decline ~6.6%

Adjusted EBIT €34.1m with a stable margin of 11.2% (same as Q2 FY2025); strict cost discipline reduced R&D and SG&A by €7.6m in Q2 and H1 savings total €14.3m, with further savings planned (€19m in 2027, ~€32m pa from 2028)

Adjusted free cash flow fell to €4.1m (Q2 FY2025: €18.1m), mainly due to higher net working capital from strong March revenues and increased receivables

Regional performance: EMEA stable at €143.3m with margin up to 11.2%; Americas down 11.5% to €113.0m with margin falling to 8.8% (impacted by USD weakness and higher personnel costs); APAC down 26.6% to €48.6m but margin improved to 16.7% through cost measures

By business unit: Automotive weak (Automotive Powerise -18.6% to €79.6m; Automotive Gas Spring -12.0% to €74.1m; overall Automotive -14%); Industrial segments more resilient (Industrial Components +0.2% to €109.5m; Industrial Automation -10.7% to €41.7m; Industrial overall +2% organic)

Full-year 2026 guidance confirmed: revenue €1.1–1.3 billion, adjusted EBIT margin 10–12%, adjusted FCF €80–110 million

The next important date, Interim Report H1 FY2026, at Stabilus is on 04.05.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.879,71PKT (+1,63 %).





