Evotec Announces First Preclinical Dermatology Candidate in Almirall Partnership

Evotec has nominated a small‑molecule preclinical development candidate (PDC) from its dermatology collaboration with Almirall, targeting immune‑mediated inflammatory skin diseases.

The joint team advanced from initial leads to a PDC in just two years, markedly faster than typical industry benchmarks for similar small‑molecule programs.

The program used Evotec’s fully integrated, AI/ML‑enhanced discovery and preclinical platforms (medicinal chemistry, DMPK, in vitro biology) with tight discovery‑development coordination.

Evotec will continue support toward IND submission via its INDiGO accelerated IND‑enabling platform to ensure smooth transition to clinical readiness.

The collaboration, launched in May 2022, pairs Evotec’s end‑to‑end discovery/preclinical capabilities with Almirall’s dermatology expertise.

Financial terms include an undisclosed upfront payment, research funding, success‑based milestones potentially up to €230 million per program, and high single‑digit royalties on net sales.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Evotec is on 06.05.2026.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 5,2750EUR and was up +1,69 % compared with the previous day.

20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,2475EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,52 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.879,71PKT (+1,63 %).





