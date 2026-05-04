Transformational year complete - Ready for next steps

2025 as a transformational year . To recap, in September 2025 learnd SE divested 50.5% of shares in its subsidiary learnd Atlas Ltd. to learnd Arrow Ltd., a founder-owned entity. This sizeable MBO, along with further transformational efforts turned learnd SE into a leaner holding structure with a strengthened balance sheet, including improvements in its liquidity and equity position. Following completion of the transformation, in our view learnd SE is now positioned to gradually pursue additional equity investments , leveraging its ability to recognize use cases for cutting-edge technology, expertise in operational building maintenance its network in the UK and Ireland and its access to growth capital to drive value creation.

Total comprehensive profit rose from £ 4.3m to £ 21m, mainly due to the positive one-off effect of the MBO-proceeds leading to a gain on sale of discontinued operations of £ 23.2m. Excluding this positive one-off and fair value gains in warrants, the company remained operationally loss-making during the period. In fact, the equity-accounted investee did not yet deliver a profit, delivering a share of loss of € 0.6m net of tax instead. Furthermore, the transition was accompanied by higher than usual administrative expenses (+83% yoy), of which £ 3.1m was linked to accelerated vesting of share options to be considered a one-off.

Starting into FY26e with a strengthened balance sheet. Cash increased from £ 3.4m to £ 6.1m, allowing for a dividend to add to shareholder returns. At the same time the equity ratio notably improved from -3.9% to 76.1% on the reporting date, as total liabilities reduced from £ 48m to £ 6.3m. This was achieved partially through deconsolidation and partially as MBO-proceeds were used to eliminate outstanding loans. Next to operational profitability, we view this strengthening as a clear cornerstone towards raising further capital to fund growth.

Its main holding continued its growth path and improved operationally, even as the learnd UK & Ireland Group fell short of growth expectations amidst the transition with revenue of € 69.1m (eNuW: € 75m) rising by only 8% yoy. As expected, the transition was accompanied by margin compression but still reached approx. 11% (-1.3pp yoy; eNuW: 10%), proving resilient. The adj. EBITDA rose by 5% yoy to € 7.7m (eNuW: € 7.5m) slightly ahead of expectations.

Significant events following the reporting date include the dividend distribution totaling € 4.1m or € 0.32 per dividend-bearing share and the waiving of a last shareholder loan, making the company debt-free as of April 2026. The equity ratio should now be above 90% (eNuW).

Ideally positioned for a fresh start in 2026. We anticipate further steps in a gradual transformation of learnd SE into an incubator for companies operating in facility management and environmental services. Further portfolio additions are to follow in the mid-term. learnd Atlas Ltd. looks set to raise margins by 1pp per year with scaling and operational improvements. Confirming BUY at a PT of € 4.8, based on a sum-of-the-parts approach, valuing the individual portfolio companies.