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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSemperit Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Semperit Holding
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    Semperit Responds to B&C Takeover: Board Statements Published

    Semperit shareholders face a pivotal choice: accept B&C’s premium cash offer now, or hold out for the company’s book value, analyst targets, and long‑term growth potential.

    Semperit Responds to B&C Takeover: Board Statements Published
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding have published statements regarding the B&C takeover bid to inform shareholders and guide their decision-making.
    • The offer price of EUR 15.00 per share represents a 25.2% premium over the share price before the offer announcement and is above historical averages, providing liquidity regardless of market conditions.
    • Arguments against accepting the bid include that the offer price is below the company's current book value of EUR 20.20 per share and below analyst estimates of up to EUR 22.00, indicating potential for higher long-term value.
    • Accepting the offer means shareholders forgo potential future earnings and growth opportunities, which could be significant given the company's medium- to long-term potential.
    • The decision to accept or reject the bid depends on individual circumstances such as purchase price, investment horizon, liquidity needs, and tax considerations; shareholders are advised to seek expert advice if needed.
    • Semperit is a global company with a history dating back to 1824, specializing in elastomer products, with around 4,000 employees, 16 production sites, and a revenue of EUR 662.4 million in 2025.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Semperit Holding is on 13.05.2026.

    The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 14,925EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Semperit Holding

    -0,33 %
    +0,68 %
    +0,34 %
    +18,44 %
    +12,54 %
    -35,50 %
    -59,73 %
    -50,55 %
    +8,62 %
    ISIN:AT0000785555WKN:870378
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    Semperit Responds to B&C Takeover: Board Statements Published Semperit shareholders face a pivotal choice: accept B&C’s premium cash offer now, or hold out for the company’s book value, analyst targets, and long‑term growth potential.
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