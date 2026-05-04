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    Herbalife to Expand Personalized Supplements via Bioniq Acquisition

    Herbalife is stepping deeper into personalized wellness, acquiring Bioniq’s data-driven supplement tech to power tailored nutrition for consumers and elite athletes worldwide.

    Herbalife to Expand Personalized Supplements via Bioniq Acquisition
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Herbalife has agreed to acquire certain assets of Bioniq to expand its personalized nutritional supplement capabilities and become a more data-driven health platform.
    • Deal consideration: a $55 million purchase price payable over five years (including $10 million initial at closing) plus up to $95 million of contingent payments — total potential consideration up to $150 million.
    • Transaction is expected to close in Q2 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
    • Bioniq offers a patented product-personalization engine using biomarker data, health questionnaires and a proprietary database to create tailored supplement formulas (used by consumers and elite athletes, including Cristiano Ronaldo).
    • Herbalife obtained a call option to acquire Bioniq LAB (a platform focused on small molecules and peptides), providing strategic flexibility for future opportunities.
    • Bioniq’s personalized supplements are planned to be offered later in 2026 through Herbalife independent distributors in select European countries and the U.S., complementing prior Pro2col and Link BioSciences acquisitions to scale personalized nutrition globally.






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    Herbalife to Expand Personalized Supplements via Bioniq Acquisition Herbalife is stepping deeper into personalized wellness, acquiring Bioniq’s data-driven supplement tech to power tailored nutrition for consumers and elite athletes worldwide.
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