Herbalife to Expand Personalized Supplements via Bioniq Acquisition
Herbalife is stepping deeper into personalized wellness, acquiring Bioniq’s data-driven supplement tech to power tailored nutrition for consumers and elite athletes worldwide.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Herbalife has agreed to acquire certain assets of Bioniq to expand its personalized nutritional supplement capabilities and become a more data-driven health platform.
- Deal consideration: a $55 million purchase price payable over five years (including $10 million initial at closing) plus up to $95 million of contingent payments — total potential consideration up to $150 million.
- Transaction is expected to close in Q2 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
- Bioniq offers a patented product-personalization engine using biomarker data, health questionnaires and a proprietary database to create tailored supplement formulas (used by consumers and elite athletes, including Cristiano Ronaldo).
- Herbalife obtained a call option to acquire Bioniq LAB (a platform focused on small molecules and peptides), providing strategic flexibility for future opportunities.
- Bioniq’s personalized supplements are planned to be offered later in 2026 through Herbalife independent distributors in select European countries and the U.S., complementing prior Pro2col and Link BioSciences acquisitions to scale personalized nutrition globally.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.