McLaren Minerals: Major Titanium Project Meets Low Valuation
A development‑ready mineral sands project with a vast JORC resource, robust economics, drilling upside and Barossa diversification, yet still trading at a micro‑cap valuation.
Foto: Sunshine Seeds - stock.adobe.com
- Massive JORC resource: 529 million tonnes at 4.5% heavy minerals, with the PFS using only ~35% of the resource—significant upside potential.
- Strong PFS economics: pre‑tax NPV8 A$252M, IRR 26%, 15.9‑year mine life, 3.7‑year payback, ~35% EBITDA margin and A$2.6B projected revenue.
- High‑grade drilling upside: Deep Lens drill hole MM61 returned 27 m @ 8% HM from surface (including 6 m @ 24.7% HM); ongoing drilling and the Eastern Shoreline target could materially improve the BFS.
- Barossa diversification: 54 km historical shoreline with ~16% zircon in the mineral suite, monazite (REE) potential (Nd/Pr), and strong early drill results (e.g., Kalahari 7.5 m @ 8.67% HM, incl. 1.5 m @ 26.86% HM).
- Strong infrastructure and team: project 2 km from Eyre Highway and ~350 km to Esperance deep‑water port with spare capacity; management has prior billion‑dollar project experience.
- Low market valuation but funded for next steps: market cap ~A$7.6M (valued like a micro‑cap explorer) despite development‑ready project; planned raise ~A$1.65M to lift cash to A$4.07M to fund the BFS and Barossa exploration, with major shareholder participation.
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