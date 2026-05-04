🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsMcLaren Minerals AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu McLaren Minerals
    77 Aufrufe 77 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    McLaren Minerals: Major Titanium Project Meets Low Valuation

    A development‑ready mineral sands project with a vast JORC resource, robust economics, drilling upside and Barossa diversification, yet still trading at a micro‑cap valuation.

    McLaren Minerals: Major Titanium Project Meets Low Valuation
    Foto: Sunshine Seeds - stock.adobe.com
    • Massive JORC resource: 529 million tonnes at 4.5% heavy minerals, with the PFS using only ~35% of the resource—significant upside potential.
    • Strong PFS economics: pre‑tax NPV8 A$252M, IRR 26%, 15.9‑year mine life, 3.7‑year payback, ~35% EBITDA margin and A$2.6B projected revenue.
    • High‑grade drilling upside: Deep Lens drill hole MM61 returned 27 m @ 8% HM from surface (including 6 m @ 24.7% HM); ongoing drilling and the Eastern Shoreline target could materially improve the BFS.
    • Barossa diversification: 54 km historical shoreline with ~16% zircon in the mineral suite, monazite (REE) potential (Nd/Pr), and strong early drill results (e.g., Kalahari 7.5 m @ 8.67% HM, incl. 1.5 m @ 26.86% HM).
    • Strong infrastructure and team: project 2 km from Eyre Highway and ~350 km to Esperance deep‑water port with spare capacity; management has prior billion‑dollar project experience.
    • Low market valuation but funded for next steps: market cap ~A$7.6M (valued like a micro‑cap explorer) despite development‑ready project; planned raise ~A$1.65M to lift cash to A$4.07M to fund the BFS and Barossa exploration, with major shareholder participation.






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    McLaren Minerals: Major Titanium Project Meets Low Valuation A development‑ready mineral sands project with a vast JORC resource, robust economics, drilling upside and Barossa diversification, yet still trading at a micro‑cap valuation.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     