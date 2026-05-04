Basler AG Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results & Raises Forecast

Basler reports a very strong Q1 2026 and has raised its full-year 2026 forecast to revenues of €247–270 million and a pre-tax margin of 9.5%–13% (previously €232–257m and 6.5%–10%).

Incoming orders rose 64% year‑on‑year to €85.6 million in Q1 2026 (prior year: €52.1m).

Revenues increased 30% year‑on‑year to €77.3 million in Q1 2026 (prior year: €59.5m).

Profitability improved sharply: EBITDA €21.0m (+108% YoY), EBIT €17.6m (+184% YoY) with an EBIT margin of 22.7% (prior year 10.5%).

Free cash flow turned positive to €4.8 million in Q1 2026 (prior year: -€1.8m).

Growth was driven by very strong business in China and outsized demand in semiconductor, electronics and logistics sectors, while management notes geopolitical risks (e.g., the war in Iran) could pose indirect downside risks although no material impact was seen through April.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Basler is on 06.05.2026.

The price of Basler at the time of the news was 20,350EUR and was up +11,08 % compared with the previous day.





