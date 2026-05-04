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    Basler AG Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results & Raises Forecast

    In Q1 2026, the company delivered standout growth across all key metrics, from incoming orders and revenues to profitability, cash flow, and its full-year outlook.

    Basler AG Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results & Raises Forecast
    Foto: Basler AG
    • Incoming orders increased by 64% to €85.6 million compared to the previous year
    • Revenues rose by 30% to €77.3 million in the first quarter of 2026
    • EBITDA nearly doubled, reaching €21.0 million (+108%)
    • EBIT increased by 184% to €17.6 million, with an EBIT margin of 22.7%
    • Free cash flow improved to €4.8 million from -€1.8 million in the previous year
    • The company raised its 2026 revenue forecast to €247-270 million and EBIT margin to 9.5-13%

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Basler is on 06.05.2026.

    The price of Basler at the time of the news was 21,150EUR and was up +15,45 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,24 % since publication.


    Basler

    +15,32 %
    +20,10 %
    +65,00 %
    +32,57 %
    +122,05 %
    -7,60 %
    -47,99 %
    +237,13 %
    +121,33 %
    ISIN:DE0005102008WKN:510200
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    Basler AG Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results & Raises Forecast In Q1 2026, the company delivered standout growth across all key metrics, from incoming orders and revenues to profitability, cash flow, and its full-year outlook.
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